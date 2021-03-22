Seattle Center Seeking Candidates For Seattle Center Advisory Commission

Seattle Center, a department of the City of Seattle, is seeking candidates for open positions on the Seattle Center Advisory Commission.

The 16-member board, appointed by the Mayor of Seattle and confirmed by Seattle City Council, represents the interests of Seattle citizens by advising Seattle Center staff, the mayor and City Council on policy matters that may affect Center operations and redevelopment. The Advisory Commission also provides Center staff, the mayor and City Council with ongoing assessments of department operations, performances, plans and policies. Commission members also represent Seattle Center in the broader community.

Qualified individuals should have passion, perspective, experience and skills that will enhance the Commission's expertise and effectiveness. The work of the commission is especially relevant in light of the challenges of the past year and opportunities ahead with the restart of events on the grounds and opening of Climate Pledge Arena later this year. The commission meets 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the first Thursday of the month, at Seattle Center (and via Webex meetings while social distancing restrictions remain in place).

Anyone interested in serving on the Seattle Center Advisory Commission may send a resume and letter of interest to denise.wells@seattle.gov. Resumes will be accepted until positions are appropriately filled.

The Mayor and City Council appoint residents of Seattle to over 50 boards and commissions. More than 300 of those who serve are directly appointed by the Mayor. For information about City of Seattle boards and commissions, visit http://www.seattle.gov/boards-and-commissions. For more information about the Seattle Center Advisory Commission please visit www.seattlecenter.com/advisory or call 206-684-7200.