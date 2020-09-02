Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Offers History, Music, And Zumba(R) Fitness For All

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Offers History, Music, and Zumba Fitness for All

Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias takes place virtually starting at 12:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept 12 and 13. The festival presents film, Zumba fitness and visual arts as it celebrates Latinx culture, history and contemporary life. It also commemorates the Independence Days of Latin American countries, while taking pride in the new generations of Latinos that now call the United States home.

September is the traditional month of Independence Day celebrations among Latin American countries. Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias uses the time of year to provide an outlet for its community to gather and share its cultures with the broader community. As part of the Virtual Festál 2020 series, the festival streams on the weekend and keeps the celebration going, Sept 14-18, on Sea Mar's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@seamarchc). New posts each day spotlight Independence Days, traditional dances and recipes of Latin American countries including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Peru and Chile.

Learn more at: www.seamar.org/fiestaspatrias or www.seattlecenter.com/events/event-calendar/sea-mar-fiestas-patrias-x25954

Program Schedule:

Saturday begins with a film livestream, which includes opening remarks from City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams and Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Committee Chairman Jorge Madrazo, along with presentations by local Latin American consulates including: México, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Peru and Chile.

A video by Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) México City looks at the University Museum of Contemporary Art. There will also be a virtual visit to the Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture.

Sunday features Virtual Zumba Fitness Convention, presented by Sea Mar Community Health Center's "We Move to Give" Team. The day begins with some opening remarks and closes with announced drawing prizes. Learn more at: http://www.seattlefiestaspatrias.org

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, virtually in 2020, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias in partnership with the Sea Mar Community Health Center and the Seattle Fiestas Patrias Committee as part of a series that provides a platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating Latino communities. Streaming is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

