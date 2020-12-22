Safely Unlock THE SPECTRAL CURSE OF HOTEL NORDO Immersive Theater In A Box

After selling out in only six weeks this fall, Nordo relaunches Do Not Disturb, an at-home experience that is part cocktail kit and dessert, part escape room, and part treasure chest; best of all, it's in one box delivered to your home by Seattle artists (contact-free).

How it works: A black cake box, tied with a turquoise ribbon, arrives at your door on a date of your choosing.

Attached is an antique hotel room key and a letter addressed to you. The key leads you to an online portal that contains all you need to reveal the secrets behind decades of hauntings of old Hotel Nordo. The box contains, letters from the corporeal world and the beyond, puzzles, and ingredients that weave a story of love, betrayal, and a deadly dose of lead acetate sugar.

This at-home experience integrates what Nordo does best: wildly creative cuisine, storytelling, original music, and performance Nordo's Room Service: Do Not Disturb is an all-in-one experience much like a traditional Nordo show. At the time of purchase, there are optional add-ons of an artfully thematic dinner and wine to make

For more information visit http://www.cafenordo.com. Questions call 206-209-2002.

Nordo, celebrating five years in its Culinarium, served up some fun during quarantine. Soon after the stay-at-home order was announced, Nordo realized its rare and one-of-a-kind wine, bookmarked for an upcoming show, needed a home. Thus they began a delivery service to bring this lovely wine to the greater Seattle area. In June, they expanded their delivery options to charcuterie plates and cocktail kits. And, entertainment is still on the menu just virtually, for now. Check out Nordo's YouTube videos featuring test kitchen and kitchen basics tutorials for inspiration on your self-isolation menu.

From their audacious launch in the empty warehouse of Theo Chocolate's factory in 2009 as Café Nordo to the opening of their beautiful Pioneer Square Culinarium, Nordo has been committed to creating new worlds of flavor and story for Seattle audiences. They have reinvented the concept of dinner theater with original, immersive theatrical productions that have garnered critical praise and a loyal member base. Nordo's shows are born from the hive mind of inventive composers, actors, visual artists, chefs, theater makers, and designers. In 2015, they opened Nordo's Culinarium where the Elliot Bay Book Company once lived in historic Pioneer Square. In 2019 they added The Knife Room at Nordo, an active arts incubator, events space, and performance venue.