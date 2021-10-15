STG Presents First Of Virtual Student Matinees

Seattle Theatre Group's Department of Education and Community Engagement continues its commitment to making the arts accessible to people of all ages and abilities. The upcoming 2021-22 Student Matinee series brings unique storytelling to students, classes, and schools through a variety of virtual performances and films. Kicking off the series is Manual Cinema's Leonardo & Sam, The Film!.

Manual Cinema's Leonardo & Sam, The Film received its world premier streaming through the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC in March, 2021. Adapted from the beloved children's books by Mo Willems, and realized through mind-bending puppetry, DIY cinema, music, and an original score by critically-acclaimed multimedia artists, Leonardo & Sam tells the story of a monster who longs to be scary and the big decisions about identity and empathy that we all must make.

What is is about? Leonardo & Sam, with its secondary title The Terrible Monster and the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World, Resepctively is a tale about Leonardo who is a terrible monster. He tries so hard to be scary, but he just...isn't. Then Leonardo finds Sam, the most scaredy-cat kid in the world. Will Leonardo finally get his chance to scare the tuna salad out of an unsuspecting human? Or will it be the start of an unlikely friendship? The plot thickens when this pair meets Kerry and Frankenthaler, an even scaredier-cat and her monster friend. Kerry and Sam will need to make a big decision: will they be friends or will they be controlled by their fears?

The 45-minute online film is best for students grades kindergarten to fifth. This student matinee is available online October 18 to November 5, 2021.

Leonardo & Sam is available for classrooms for $30, for schools for $300, and for individuals for $4.50, and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.stgpresents.org/calendar/event/4159.