Reading of UNDER BIG PINEY to be Presented by Intiman Online

Intiman Online will present a reading of the new play UNDER BIG PINEY on Thursday, June 24th to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center. Written by John Jiler (Avenue X) and developed over the past year by The Actors Studio and with director Leah Gardiner (For Colored Girls... at New York's Public Theatre), this online reading will be performed by an array of award-winning actors including Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother Where Art Thou, Watchmen) and Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot). The reading is produced by John Jiler and directed for Zoom by Corey Atkins. Ticket sales proceeds will be re-granted by Intiman Theatre to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which for fifty years has been a slim, valiant bulwark against racism and right-wing extremism in America.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Racial and sexual politics collide when an idealistic white man from New York travels to the south to petition for the removal of a Confederate statue. The only problem is, he soon falls in love with the town's conservative Black mayor. The ensuing courtship is chaotic and forces everyone - Black and white - to confront their shared history. Will demolishing the statue heal the town or further divide it?

"I am beyond thrilled to partner with the Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre to present a reading of my new play and raise funds for the incredible Southern Poverty Law Center," says show producer and writer John Jiler. "I can't think of better organizations or a more inspired team to explore this life or death issue."

The reading also features Christa Kimlicko Jones, Russell Jordan, and Mike Keller.

The link to view the event will be shared via email after ticket purchase. The premiere viewing will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, 5pm PT / 8pm ET. It will run 90mins and will be available to ticket holders to view on demand for three days following the premiere showing. Tickets are $25 suggested with additional options available ranging from $10-$250. Intiman will donate all ticket sales to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

INTIMAN.ORG for more information or to purchase tickets.