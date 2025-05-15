RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION is Coming to The Paramount in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will visit Seattle for a special weekend of performances at The Paramount Theatre from May 30 – June 1.

Tickets are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance will welcome “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation recently launched with a special performance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by more than 31 million people, and marks the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The 25th Anniversary Show tour included a sold-out, two-week inaugural run at Washington DC's historic Kennedy Center, a special performance for President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and national television appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America GMA3 and Watch What Happens Live. The 2023 Tour kicked off with a special performance on America's Got Talent, seen by over 7 million people across the country.

