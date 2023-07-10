Portland Run of SIX to Hold Ticket Lottery

For every performance of SIX, a minimum of 20 tickets will be sold at $36.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Broadway in Portland and the producers of the musical phenomenon SIX release details about the digital ticket lottery. SIX lottery tickets will be available for all performances by visiting Click Here.

For every performance of SIX, a minimum of 20 tickets will be sold at $36, including fees, through Lucky Seat. To enter, visit Click Here. Patrons may sign up in advance to receive an email once the lottery is live for entries. Patrons must select the city (Portland, OR) then select the show (SIX). Entries will be open for one week July 14 – 21.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.  Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold. All times listed are in the local time zone PDT. Tickets are $36 and will be located in the first few rows of the orchestra level. Seating is not guaranteed to be together.

Please note that all entries and winners are in advance of the show week. This is not a daily-entry lottery.

The North American tour Aragon company cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! 

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.  

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed six million streams in its first month.  

SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer. 

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, and on a UK tour.

 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Please visit  Six | Broadway In Portland to view the SIX performance schedule.





