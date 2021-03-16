Piano Virtuoso Orli Shaham To Perform With The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra welcomes back critically acclaimed pianist Orli Shaham for its next live streamed concert event on April 24 and 25. Ms. Shaham will perform Beethoven's bright and lyrical Piano Concerto No. 2 in honor of the composer's 250th anniversary year. Additionally, Maestro Ken Selden will lead the VSO in performances of Jean Sibelius' rich and poignant Andante Festivo and Antonin Dvorak's charming Serenade for Strings, one of composer's most popular works to this day.

The April 24 & 25 performances will be Ms. Shaham's third appearance with the VSO. Following her triumphant debut in 2014 performing Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos with NY pianist Igal Kesselman in front of sold-out houses, she returned by popular demand to present two critically acclaimed performances of Brahms' Second Piano Concerto under the direction of Maestro Marcelo Lehninger in 2017.

The orchestra will be led by award-winning conductor Maestro Ken Selden. Maestro Selden made his Vancouver debut in the summer of 2018 and most recently led the orchestra in the 2020-21 season's opening concert as well as the VSO's Holiday Pops concert in December.

These performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall, hosted by OPB's Steve Bass. The broadcast on Saturday, April 24 will begin at 6:30pm with the sixth installment of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews. The performance and the show on Sunday, April 25 will also be streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm.

A grand piano will be generously provided by Michelle's Piano Co.

The previously scheduled appearance of Alexander Toradze and Maestro Brotons has been rescheduled to April 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.