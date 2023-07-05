Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER

The highly-anticipated tropical western musical titled Crimson and Clover is now showing at Can Can in Seattle. The production, which is co-written and directed by Chris Pink, tells the story of a group of high-heeled bandits running from the law and causing mayhem. The production features music by critically acclaimed duo, Pink and Pezzner.

First Look photos by Nate Watters are now available exclusively here.

The show features a talented cast of professional actors, dancers, and singers who bring the characters to life through original dances by award-winning choreographer, Fae Pink. The show also features a stunning visual display and costumes that transport the audience to a fictional tropical western infused desertscape.

Crimson and Clover is a must-see for fans of westerns, cabaret, burlesque, and musical theatre. The production is sure to entertain and delight audiences this summer.

Ticket price ranges may differ. Food and beverage is still available for purchase a la carte regardless of tickets purchased.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters