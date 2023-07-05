Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER

Crimson and Clover is a must-see for fans of westerns, cabaret, burlesque, and musical theatre. The production is sure to entertain and delight audiences this summer.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Seattle's Book-It Theatre Will Close After 33 Years Photo 1 Seattle's Book-It Theatre Will Close After 33 Years
Regional Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR Opens For Two-Week Run At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Photo 2 Regional Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR Opens For Two-Week Run At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
DAS RHEINGOLD to Open Seattle Opera 60th Anniversary Season Photo 3 DAS RHEINGOLD to Open Seattle Opera 60th Anniversary Season
2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced Photo 4 2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced

The highly-anticipated tropical western musical titled Crimson and Clover is now showing at Can Can in Seattle. The production, which is co-written and directed by Chris Pink, tells the story of a group of high-heeled bandits running from the law and causing mayhem. The production features music by critically acclaimed duo, Pink and Pezzner.

First Look photos by Nate Watters are now available exclusively here.

The show features a talented cast of professional actors, dancers, and singers who bring the characters to life through original dances by award-winning choreographer, Fae Pink. The show also features a stunning visual display and costumes that transport the audience to a fictional tropical western infused desertscape.  

Crimson and Clover is a must-see for fans of westerns, cabaret, burlesque, and musical theatre. The production is sure to entertain and delight audiences this summer.

Ticket price ranges may differ. Food and beverage is still available for purchase a la carte regardless of tickets purchased.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover

Photos: First Look At Can Can's CRIMSON AND CLOVER
Can Can''s Crimson and Clover



RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Screening Of KEIKO THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE STAR OF FREE WILLY to be Presented During Super Photo
Screening Of KEIKO THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE STAR OF FREE WILLY to be Presented During Superpod8

A special screening of the award winning documentary 'Keiko the Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy' will take place during the conference Superpod8.

2
Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts Photo
Carnation Farms Adds Tickets to Summer Sunday Concerts

 Carnation Farms are just added more tickets for the upcoming Summer Sunday concerts due to high demand. Summer Sundays curated list of Pacific Northwest entertainers represents some of the region’s most popular musical talent.

3
Island Shakespeare Festival Opens on Whidbey Island This Month Photo
Island Shakespeare Festival Opens on Whidbey Island This Month

Island Shakespeare Festival opens its summer season on Friday, July 21 with an exciting, foward-thinking production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' directed by Olena Hodges. Explore teenage angst and intense love with this non-traditional look at Shakespeare's enduring 'tale of woe.'

4
VCA to Present Vashon PIANOFÊTE This Month Photo
VCA to Present Vashon PIANOFÊTE This Month

Vashon Center for the Arts will present the second annual Vashon PianoFête on July 5, 6, 7, & 8 at 7:30 nightly. Performances take place at the Vashon Center for the Arts

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Easy Star All-Stars
Waterfront Waypoint Park (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Solaris
Book-It Repertory Theatre (6/14-7/09)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shot
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet/A Bold Stroke for a Husband
Island Shakespeare Festival (7/21-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
Harlequin Productions (6/30-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novalima Live at High Dive
High Dive (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Easy Star All-Stars
The Crocodile (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (7/07-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You