Photo Flash: Check out Photos of MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Bainbridge Performing Arts

Join BPA for a heartwarming story just right for the holidays as BPA presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical December 6 - 22. This magical story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny is based on Roald Dahl's beloved book. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Check out photos from the production below!

Director Ken Michel's BPA directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, Big Fish, Mary Poppins, The Full Monty, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Shrek, Avenue Q, and Monty Python's Spamalot. Associate Director Adam Othman's recent directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher and the upcoming Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at the Driftwood Players, and Tarzan at the Kitsap Forest Theater. He currently leads the theatre and filmmaking programs at Seattle Preparatory School. Musical Director Josh Anderson is BPA's former Resident Music Director, and his past BPA credits include Shrek, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Side By Side, Hair, and many more. Choreographer Heather Dawson has choreographed BPA's Return to the Forbidden Planet, Big Fish, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, and BPA Theatre School's Legally Blonde The Musical Jr. and Seussical, and she was also seen dancing in The Drowsy Chaperone.





