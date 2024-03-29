New Subscription Packages Available for 2024-2025 Broadway at The Paramount Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway at The Paramount's new season subscription packages are availalbe for the 2024-2025 season. Packages include six season shows: PETER PAN, FUNNY GIRL, BACK TO THE FUTURE, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, LIFE OF PI and & JULIET, as well as the option to purchase tickets to five additional specials: WICKED, HAMILTON, SIX, MAMMA MIA! and RIVERDANCE.

New subscriptions will go on sale March 29 at 10am and will be available at STGPresents.org/Broadway or by calling the Service Center at 1-888–451-4042. Packages start at $260 depending on the day and seating location selected.

Being a subscriber offers the best available seats for one low price, priority access to season specials and additional tickets before single tickets go on sale to the general public, in addition to flexible ticket exchanges, and more. Learn more at Seattle.Broadway.com/Subscriptions/.

The 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Season schedule is as follows: PETER PAN August 21 – 25, 2024 FUNNY GIRL September 24 – 29, 2024 WICKED (Season Special) * November 6 – December 1, 2024 BACK TO THE FUTURE December 10 – 22, 2024 KIMBERLY AKIMBO January 7 – 12, 2025 HAMILTON (Season Special) * February 4 – March 2, 2025 LIFE OF PI April 15 – 20, 2025

SIX (Season Special) * May 6 – 11, 2025 Riverdance 30 - The New Generation (Season Special) * May 30 – June 1, 2025 MAMMA MIA! (Season Special) * June 10 – 15, 2025

& JULIET July 29 – August 3, 2025

*A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for the Season Specials. Season Specials are not included in an 2024/2025 season package. Additional purchase is required.

PETER PAN | August 21 – 25, 2024

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

FUNNY GIRL | September 24 – 29, 2024

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical | December 10 – 22 , 2024

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Seattle in 2024.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO | January 7 – 12, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award® -winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

LIFE OF PI | April 15 – 20, 2025

A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE!

Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI.

Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

& JULIET | July 29 – August 3, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is, “and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Plus, Season Specials:

WICKED | November 6 – December 1, 2024

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

HAMILTON | February 4 – March 2, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy® , Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

SIX | May 6 – 11, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation | May 30 – June 1, 2025

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate its 30th year milestone, Riverdance embarks on a special anniversary tour, bringing its unique and memorable performance to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography, costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

MAMMA MIA! | June 10 – 15, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Group requests of 10 or more tickets are available now for all shows. Please call the Group Sales department for more information 206.701.8383 or email Groups@BroadwayatTheParamount.com.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. Watch for single ticket on-sale dates and sign up for the eClub at www.STGPresents.org/Broadway.