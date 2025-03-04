New Date Added for Seattle Men’s Chorus’ Salute to Dolly Parton Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Seattle Men’s Chorus is adding a second Seattle date for its upcoming spring concert — Dolly: Seattle Men’s Chorus Salutes Dolly Parton — in response to the strong community support for the Chorus’s holiday show, including a sold-out final performance.

The Seattle Men’s Chorus will honor the iconic singer, songwriter, and enduring LGBTQIA+ ally with a brand-new show built entirely on music Dolly Parton created and performed.

The entertaining concert — with performances in Seattle, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Everett — will feature new arrangements of Parton classics including “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” and a mashup of songs from “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Video storytelling will be highlighted throughout the show.

“We were so thrilled and grateful to sell out our final Holiday show last December that we wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to experience our tribute to the great Dolly Parton this spring,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan.

“Everybody loves Dolly,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “She and her music embody a fun and loving energy that’s just infectious — and this larger-than-life concert pulls out all the stops, with an abundance of everything as only the Seattle Men’s Chorus can deliver.”

