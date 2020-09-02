Museum of Pop Culture Announces September 18 Reopening

The Museum of Pop Culture will re-open to the public this month.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) announced today that it will reopen to the public beginning Friday, September 18, 2020. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.MoPOP.org on Tuesday, September 8.

Since closing in March, MoPOP has established a number of new health, safety, and sanitation protocols in line with federal, state, and local guidelines including:

Increased housekeeping services across the museum, with a focus on high-touch areas like bathrooms and elevators

Use of electrostatic sprayers in galleries and high-traffic areas

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the museum and touchless soap dispensers in all bathrooms

Requiring guests ages five and above to wear a face covering at all times

Requiring guests to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance

Decreasing museum capacity by 75% and requiring advance ticket purchase to facilitate social distancing.

Providing (and cleaning after every use) stylus pens for guests to use with interactive elements.



A full list of what to expect is available at: www.mopop.org/covid-19.

The museum will begin operating Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10:00am-6:00pm.

Current MoPOP members and anyone who joins by September 7 will receive an invitation to visit ahead of the general public during MoPOP's exclusive member preview days, September 12-15.

Due to the closure, "Body of Work: Tattoo Culture" and "Minecraft: The Exhibition" will be extended through Spring 2021.



