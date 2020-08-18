MoPOP and SIFF Present THE FIFTEENTH ANNUAL SCIENCE FICTION + FANTASY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

The 15th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival will present a virtual experience, August 29 and 30.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) and SIFF present the 15th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Short Film Festival (SFFSFF) in a new, first-time ever virtual experience, August 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale now for sci-fi fans of all ages at MoPOP.org.

SFFSFF highlights industry professionals in filmmaking, science fiction, and fantasy to showcase new, creative additions to the cinema arts. Admitted films are judged by a nationally recognized jury composed of luminaries in the fields of science fiction, fantasy, and horror. Festival attendees can look forward to live-action and animated science fiction and fantasy films and exclusive live Q&As with the filmmakers and live panels with some of our Jurors.

The Saturday, August 29 program features a Vimeo livestream of all participating short films and exclusive, live Q&A filmmakers and select Juror panelists. For tickets.

The Sunday, August 30 program features pre-recorded screenings of each participating film and the subsequent Q&A from the day prior. For tickets.



FILM DETAILS

A TIMELY REMINDER FOR TIME PARTER PARTNERS d. Jamie Gower | 1 min



Time travel is a tough job. And filling out your timecard is the toughest part. Especially if you're a part-time Time Parter at Time Parter Partners.



ALPHA SQUADRON d. Michael Litwak | USA | 11 min



A fighter pilot struggles to keep his group of friends together.



E.I: EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE d. Dennis Sungmin Kim | 9 min

A story of an AI unit who is anything but artificial.

ELI d. Nate Milton | USA | 11 min

A 15 -year-old musician believes he has an extra-terrestrial implant in his ear. This is a true story based on the filmmaker's experiences within the realms of High Strangeness, Magical Thinking and Manic Delusion.

FLOTANDO d. Frankie De Leonardis | 8 min

A Russian astronaut awakes on an ISS space module after an accident. His attention is caught by outside knockings. Someone has come to welcome him, although it might all be just his imagination, or maybe not.



IN FULL BLOOM d. Maegan Houang | USA | 11 min



"In Full Bloom" tells the story of Cecile, an older Vietnamese-American hoarder, whose life is upended when worms open a black hole in her house and threaten to take all her stuff.



KIM d. Madeline Landry | USA | 6 min



"Kim" is a stop-motion animated mock-umentary about a friendly, outgoing, people-eating siren. The film explores the titular character Kim's daily life and her begrudging interactions with the older fisherman Phil. Through these characters, the film also touches on environmental issues and the effects of these issues on the lives of those around us.



MOON DROPS d. Asaf Yecheskel | 16 min



A factory worker assembles an enigmatic machine that produces liquid drops from the moonlight.



NATURE PLANET: STAFFER DUEL d. Michael Sime | USA | 2 min



A herd of Continental Seated Staffers fighting to survive in a harsh environment. As the aging leader begins to show signs of weakness, younger staff members pine for his position. But who is strong enough to topple this experienced king?

ROCKET ROACHES d. Mick Mahler | Germany | 11 min

After the earths surface has become uninhabitable the remaining humans connected themselves to a virtual reality. To the delight of the cockroaches who have flourished ever since. When they build a rocket to fly to the moon and leave the destroyed earth behind, they accidentally wake up one of the last humans from his virtual dreams...



SIDE B d. Vanessa Williams | USA | 9 min

A YouTuber returns home for Spring break where her videos begin to take a strange turn.



SUMMON A FIEND d. Eleanor Cho | 15 min



Hazel is a lonely little girl who struggles to make friends. One day, while in the library with her father, she wanders into a deserted room where she finds a mystical spell book. Within the magical tome, Hazel discovers a spell that she believes will allow her to summon a friend, but, she accidentally misreads it and summons a ferocious demon named Dantalion. The fiend must help Hazel to find a real companion before he slinks back to the underworld.



THE ORIGINAL d. Michelle Garza Cervera | 13 min

Alana is a woman struggling to keep her relationship alive as her partner suffers with a debilitating illness. A new medical procedure offers the answer to their prayers, but not without forcing her to make one last sacrifice.

THIS TIME AWAY d. Magali Barbe | 14 min

Nigel is an elderly man living as a recluse, haunted by his past and memory of the family he once had... until an unexpected visitor arrives and disrupts his lonely routine.



TRAGIC MAGIC d. Geoffrey Clark | 11 min



An elderly wizard and his impatient apprentice's day is disrupted when Death arrives. Will their combined magic skills be enough to defeat him?

WE GOT A MONKEY'S PAW d. Aaron Pagniano | 9 min

Things get hairy when Zack convinces Jakki to spend the day making wishes on a Monkey's Paw. Soon the two find themselves doing backflips trying to undo the cataclysmic series of events they've set off. Ghost brides, demon boxes, dead-y bears, oh my! This paw is definitely in the wrong hands.

BLACK CHAMPAGNE d. Jeremiah Williams | USA | 6 min

Priestess Queen Suraya and Priest King Jamari are the leaders of the magical Nemanyo civilization and derive their powers from an ancient lotus flower that was brought to earth from their ancestors thousands of years ago. Envious of their sacred power and magic, the Nemanyo fall under siege by the Czar of Chezidak and his horde of militants. Left for dead, Suraya and Jamari rise from their war-torn sunken city to reclaim their power and set their beloved people free.

