Mirror Stage Presents Holiday Hollywood Squares

For the December installment of its 2nd Saturday series, Mirror Stage presents a holiday twist on their online game show with Holiday Hollywood Squares featuring theatre artists playing to raise money for the charities of their choice. The competition begins on Saturday, December 12 at 5:00 PM Pacific in a livestreamed YouTube event.

The game mirrors the August event where two contestants select from nine Squares arranged in a tic-tac-toe board to place their X or O on the board. The selected Square will answer a question, and the player agrees or disagrees to win the square. Whichever player gets three in a row wins the game. In the spirit of the holidays, the players will have to answer some festive questions about how Seattle celebrates the holidays, as well as questions about Seattle landmarks and history. With each game, $100 dollars will be donated to the winning player's chosen charity. An additional $50 will be awarded for each Secret Square correctly answered.

The event will be livestreamed on Mirror Stage's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/UsQGSWve_Y0. Holiday Hollywood Squares is part of Mirror Stage's 2nd Saturday series, digital programming developed to keep us virtually connected while it's not yet safe to gather. For a list of Squares and Players, and more information, go to https://mirrorstage.org.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You