Mirror Stage Launches HOLDING THE MOMENT Speaker Series This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mirror Stage, in partnership with Humanities Washington, will launch its new speaker series HOLDING THE MOMENT on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 PM at the Rainier Arts Center in Seattle, WA. The series aims to amplify voices that challenge erasure and explore justice through personal and historical storytelling.

The inaugural event will feature a talk and Q&A with Luther Adams – Free Man of Color, whose scholarship focuses on race, freedom, and resistance in America. His work draws connections between the country’s past and present, inviting audiences to reflect on the ongoing struggle for equity and recognition.

HOLDING THE MOMENT is designed as a space for radical truth-telling and community dialogue, spotlighting stories and voices often pushed to the margins.

The 90-minute event is open to the public.

HOLDING THE MOMENT

Saturday, July 12, 2025

7:30 PM

Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98118

RSVPs requested by July 10 to Rowan Oliver.