Macha Theatre Works Announces Season 20: Into the Unknown / 17 Minute Stories

Macha Theatre Works has announced the second production of our 17 Minute Stories for our 2020-2021 Season: Into the Unknown, which includes new theatrical solo performances that feature strong female characters.

On December 4, 2020, audiences are invited to attend Ancestral Trauma and Healing for Dummies, written and performed by Maddy Nibble, and co-written by their mom, Christine O'Connor.

A tragicomic trauma-romp through the ages, Ancestral Trauma and Healing for Dummies explores the consequences of white supremacy and internalized capitalism on a perfectly well-intentioned, deeply abusive, Irish-Italian immigrant family.

"Welcome to Ancestral Trauma & Healing for Dummies! I'm your host, Maddy Nibble. Has your dysfunctional family got you down? Have you ever been so irritated at Thanksgiving, you've thrown your cutlery down and shouted across the table?" -Excerpt from Ancestral Trauma and Healing for Dummies

"It has been so satisfying to work with Maddy and Christine to help them craft this poignant, relatable, and timely piece." -Macha Theatre Works Producing Artistic Director Amy Poisson

This season will take place online via livestream.

Ancestral Trauma and Healing for Dummies will be performed ONE NIGHT ONLY on December 4th at 8:00PM

Tickets are $7, $17 and $37 www.machatheatreworks.com/tickets

