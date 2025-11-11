MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Tacoma Little Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tacoma Little Theatre invites audiences to spend the holidays with Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s genius, Matilda The Musical is a Tony Award-winning masterpiece celebrating childhood rebellion, imagination, and a girl’s fight for a better life. Matilda, an extraordinary young girl with intelligence, wit, and psychokinetic powers, is unloved by her cruel parents but admired by her kind teacher, Miss Honey. However, the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, rules the school with an iron fist—until Matilda’s courage and cleverness inspire her classmates to stand up for themselves. Filled with wit, whimsy, and unforgettable music, this musical is a joyful celebration of empowerment. With a heartwarming message, Matilda delights audiences of all ages.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical features the talents of: Hazel Barnett & Nell Edlund as Matilda, Jacob Axelson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Brittany Griffins as Miss Honey, Ryan Coleman as Mr. Wormwood, Stephanie Leeper as Mrs. Wormwood, Caleb Osborne as Michael Wormwood, Jess Beeler as Bruce, Maya Kagochi & Adia Watt as Lavender, Brittany D. Henderson as Mrs. Phelps, Kyle Sinclair as The Escapologist & Rudolpho, Jordyn Konopaski as The Acrobat, Grant McGee as The Doctor, Molly Callender as The Children’s Entertainer, with Violet Brotherston, Gemma Cohn, Saoirse Forkner, Lola Hallstrom, Anna Horn, Alana Kagochi, Luke Leslie, Claire Londyn, Paige Norbjerg, Sam Pedroni, Frankie Reichl, Maggie Savage, and Carlos Tice-Zelaya as The Ensemble.

The production team features: Jennifer York (Director), Lindsay Delmarter (Musical Director), Cassie Jo Fastabend (Choreographer), Monique Otter-Johnson (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic and Projection Design), DCM Costumes (Costume Design), Cassandra Vega (Lighting Design), Chandler Garry (Sound Design), and Nora McCarthy (Assistant Stage Manager).

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will run Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 28, 2025, for a total of 17 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.