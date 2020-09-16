Local Classic Repertory Theatre Company Launches Online Storytelling Series With DEADLIFT

DEADLIFT will stream from September 30, 2020 - October 4, 2020.

Local Classic Repertory Theatre Company presents the launch of their online Storytelling Series with a premiere of the digital production of DEADLIFT, streaming between September 30, 2020 - October 4, 2020.

DEADLIFT is a brand new dark comedy exploring what it is to be weird and Jewish, dealing with grief, and dressing up your father's ashes for Halloween. DEADLIFT is told through song and storytelling while creating live visual art. The show is bound to make you feel guilty about how much you're laughing.

DEADLIFT will stream twice daily on the Local Classic Repertory's Mighty Networks Platform. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Performance times are as follows:

Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST & 8:00 p.m. PST

Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST & 8:00 p.m. PST

Friday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST & 8:00 p.m. PST

Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST

Sunday, October 4 at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST

We are aware that these times overlap with Sukkot and Shabbat. These are viewings for the general public but we are scheduling for private groups at times that will work for your organization or religious practices. Email hello@localclassicrepertory.com to schedule your group and discuss talkbacks today!

About the Writer/Performer:

Aviva Pressman is an actor, singer, clown, calligrapher, and medical educator based in Los Angeles. Favorite credits include the National Tour and Madison Square Garden productions of Rudolph the Musical, Amos & Boris at South Coast Repertory, 33 1/3 : House of Dreams (Craig Noel Nomination) at San Diego Repertory, and Pirates of Penzance at Sacramento Theatre Company. She has an LA Drama Critic's Circle Award for her live art design and direction of Astro Boy and the God of Comics and an LA Weekly Award for Best Ensemble for Absolutely Filthy, both at Sacred Fools Theater.

In addition to theater, Aviva toured internationally with Amazon Prime as a singer and improviser for the show Good Omens, a project which received multiple awards for innovative marketing. Her voice can be heard in animes including Stan Lee's The Reflection, in commercials, on television and radio, and even in a toy you might have around the house. Next up you can check her out in the English dub version of Undercover on Netflix.

About the Director:

Zandi Carlson is an acting coach, director, and performer from Seattle, WA. As a performer, she has worked at theatres including Island Shakespeare Festival, Seattle Shakespeare Company, Sound Theatre Company and is a company member of Theatre 9/12 and Seattle Shakesbeerience. She previously served as the Director of Education for Bainbridge Performing Arts, and the Education Coordinator for Seattle Shakespeare Company, and has taught and directed youth at many Puget Sound area theatres. Upcoming, Zandi is adapting and directing Twelfth Night as a radio drama for the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice. Zandi is a mom of two kids, ages 4 and 1 years old, and is passionate about supporting parent artists. Website: zandicarlson.com and Instagram: @Zandi_Carlson.

