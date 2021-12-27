Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Seattle:

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ashley DeMoville - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 40%

Chris Hansen - ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 19%

Joshua Jerard - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 16%

Ashley DeMoville - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 12%

Ashley DeMoville - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 7%

Various Directors - 17 MINUTE STORIES - Macha Theatre Works 5%

Deanna Martinez - A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Centerstage 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ashley DeMoville - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 44%

Joseph Curtis - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 21%

Ashley DeMoville - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 15%

Chris Hansen - ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 13%

Kemuel DeMoville - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jillian Selley - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 42%

Jaz Vega - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 25%

Jeff Wallace Jr. - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 12%

Sophia Dompier - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 8%

Joshua Jerard - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 5%

Jessie Selleck - A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Centerstage 3%

Mallorie Ballard - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Megan Jones - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 40%

Jaz Vega - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 23%

Jaz Vega - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 9%

Rachel Ruby Squires - WITHIN THE LAW - Centerstage Theatre 9%

Victoria Worley - ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 9%

Sarah Olive - McStay - WITHIN THE LAW - Centerstage Theatre 7%

Duwayne Andrews Jr. - WITHIN THE LAW - Centerstage Theatre 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

SPOOKY ADVENTURES IN THEATRE - SOOOOOOPER SPOOKTACULAR EDITION (FEATURING CHRIS HANSE & KEMUEL DEMOVILLE) - The Spartan Theatre 56%

WACKY ADVENTURES IN THEATRE - The Spartan Theatre 33%

ARNALDO! AND FRIENDS - Julias on Broadway 11%

Best Streaming Musical

MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 71%

A 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Centerstage 16%

A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 13%

Best Streaming Play

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 34%

ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 23%

WITHIN THE LAW - Centerstage Theatre 18%

THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 16%

17 MINUTE STORIES - Macha Theatre Works 9%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Megan Jones - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 33%

Molly Robbins - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 22%

Clarissa Burden - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 20%

Sarah Canton - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 11%

Christina Michalk - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 7%

Bryce Smith - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 4%

Judah Banks - A PERFECT CHRISTMAS - Overcomer Theatre 4%

Kiah Siegel - MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - The Spartan Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Megan Jones - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 60%

Sarah Plumb - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - The Spartan Theatre 23%

Kiara White - THE PROBLEMS OF GOBLINS - The Spartan Theatre 9%

Rhiannon Melvin - ANOTHER ONE - The Spartan Theatre 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

FIREDANCE - The Spartan Theatre 62%

TEENAGE DICK - Seattle Rep 16%

HOTTER THAN EGYPT - ACT 11%

SWEAT - ACT 11%

17 MINUTE STORIES - Macha Theatre Works 0