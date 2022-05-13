LMMO Presents Central Washington Mini-Tour with Pierre Bensusan, France's Guitar Master

From Wednesday May 18th through Saturday, May 21st, Learn From The Masters Outreach (LMMO), a Central-Washington-based music philanthropy organization welcomes French acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan to the region through a series of concerts and workshops. This segment of performances caps off Pierre's long-awaited coast-to-coast 2022 North American tour.

LMMO presents four concerts PLUS one guitar workshop. LMMO has decided to present the first three concerts free of charge to the public:

"We are glad to offer this as a healing gift to the community after a long wait for live music performances during the COVID-19 pandemic" says Dr Larry Birger, who founded the organization in 2018.

The Three FREE LMMO Concerts are:

- Wed May 18, 7pm

Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium 401 S. Balsam Street, Moses Lake, WA, 98837

Those planning to attend need to add themselves to the Guest List at:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/learnfromthemastersmusicoutreach/685061

- Thurs May 19, 7pm

Morgan Performing Arts Center, 400 E. 1st Ave., Ellensburg, WA, 98926

Those planning to attend need to add themselves to the Guest List at:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/learnfromthemastersmusicoutreach/685078

- Fri May 20, 7pm

Community Hall at The Hub, 277 Melody Ln, Wenatchee, WA, 98801

Those planning to attend need to add themselves to the Guest List at:https://www.tickettailor.com/events/learnfromthemastersmusicoutreach/679938

On Saturday May 21st, LMMO also presents Two Ticketed Events:

- Pierre will teach a Morning Guitar Workshop at Boogie Man Music,101 East 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA, 98926Registration at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/learnfromthemastersmusicoutreach/685126

- Pierre's 2022 USA Tour Finale Concert!

The Club Cave at the beautiful Cave B Estate Winery (near The Gorge Amphitheater)

348 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, Wa, 98848Tickets:$35 advance/$40 at door

Info / Online Ticket Ordering at: https://caveb.com/cave-b-estate-winery-events##events

LMMO, is dedicated to reaching the hearts and relationships of people with the healing power of music. They work closely with world-class artists in order to pursue this mission. Pierre, and especially his philosophy behind this new album is such a good fit with LMMO that they also became one of the major sponsors of the album: WATCH: LMMO presents Pierre Bensusan: The Azwan Washington Tour



The world-renowned fingerstyle guitarist has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe and is excited to resume his long-awaited cross-USA tour, dropping his new album "Azwan" - about our oneness and interconnectivity - at last performing these songs for live audiences in the midst of a unifying global crisis. Emotional, delicate, playful and moving, it is garnering glowing reviews.

It's as if the guitar has been given free reign to play itself! French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan, nicknamed "Mr. DADGAD", has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Awards for his triple live album "Encore", voted Best World Music guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine reader's Poll, and winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Pierre is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

Born in Oran, French-Algeria, in 1957 when France was decolonizing its Empire, Pierre Bensusan's family moved to Paris when he was 4. He began formal studies on piano at the age of 7 and at 11 taught himself guitar. Influenced in those early days by the folk revival blooming in Britain, France and North America, Bensusan began first to explore his own diverse musical heritage and then moved to the horizons beyond. He signed his first recording contract at 17 and one year later his first album, "Près de Paris" won the Grand Prix du Disque upon his debut at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland.

Described as one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans in the world music scene today, Pierre's name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius, long before the term World Music was invented. He has literally created a style of playing with the ability to make a single guitar sound like an entire band as he brings the audience on a mesmerizing musical journey. And yet, Bensusan is more than what any musician or music lover expects from a guitarist. He is a composer as well as a bilingual and original and improvisational vocalist, with his own scat technique.

Immortalized by the tune 'Bensusan' written in tribute by the late Michael Hedges, and referenced as an important inspiration to many other great musicians, Pierre Bensusan is a one-of-a-kind artist whose music transcends genre and time, with an uninhibited sense of musical freedom and expression, a sense of something both playful and serious, otherworldly yet right here; right now. His "manner" of playing defies classification - crossing world, classical, jazz, latin, traditional, folk, pop and more. None can be isolated as simply "World Music", "Celtic", "Arabic" or "French"; rather, they represent Pierre's genuine vocabulary and the best part of our world in its current state, a world sharing itself.