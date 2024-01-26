LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre

The residency marks the band's first shows in Seattle since 2007 and are the only dates they are scheduled to play in Washington State this year.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Fresh off ringing in 2024 with an epic two-night stand at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, LCD Soundsystem has announced 12 new shows in five North American cities, including a four-night residency in Seattle at the historic Paramount Theatre, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) this Spring from May 16 - 19. The residency marks the band's first shows in Seattle since 2007 and are the only dates they are scheduled to play in Washington State this year.

Tickets start at $78.50 and go on sale at 10:00 AM on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. All four shows are general admission and all ages. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets and to receive the password before the artist presale goes live on Tuesday, January 30.

The newly announced shows kick off with a trio of performances on March 21, 22, and 24 in Mexico and include a previously announced headlining appearance at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City. The tour will hit the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon on May 14, followed by the four Seattle shows at the Paramount and a May 22 stop at the Armory in Minneapolis, and conclude May 24 - 27 with four nights at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri. For more information about LCD Soundsystem, visit Click Here.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest. STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission, serving over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts, comedians, and podcasts, and features community workshops and performances from participants in STG's varying Education and Community Engagement programs.  




