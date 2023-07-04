Island Shakespeare Festival Opens on Whidbey Island This Month

Island Shakespeare Festival opens its summer season on Friday, July 21 with an exciting, foward-thinking production of "Romeo and Juliet," directed by Olena Hodges. Explore teenage angst and intense love with this non-traditional look at Shakespeare's enduring "tale of woe."

We welcome Hedgepig Ensemble's Emily Lyon, who directs the hilarious, hijinks of Hannah Cowley's "A Bold Stroke for a Husband" set to open on Saturday, July 29. Here is a play written by one of the 500 "Expand the Canon" authors in 1783, and features a cast chock-full of intelligent, humourous and take-charge women who use their own agency to get what they want, regardless of what others expect of them. Refreshing!

The season offers 6 p.m. and some 1 p.m. Sunday performances rotating Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 10. Bring a picnic for the family and enjoy the wine, beer and refreshments garden before the show! Gates open at 5 p.m.

Pay-what-you-will at the tent or get reservations at islandshakespearefest.org.