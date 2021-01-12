Intiman Hires Amy Zimerman As New Managing Director

Seasoned nonprofit executive and trusted advisor to nonprofit boards, Amy Zimerman, has joined Intiman Theatre as the new Managing Director. She will lead the organization alongside Artistic Director, Jennifer Zeyl, and Board Chair, Jasmine Mahmoud.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to co-lead this distinguished theatre," says Zimerman. "This is an exciting time as we build on our tremendous momentum to re-open the theatre and continue developing and nurturing innovative programs and partnerships."

Amy is a CPA and former auditor specializing in nonprofit organizations with a deep passion for education and the live arts. She holds Master's degrees in Nonprofit Leadership from Seattle University and in International Relations from the University of Cambridge, and she holds an MBA from the Madrid Business School. She is the Lead Instructor for the Nonprofit Management Certificate Program at the University of Washington and is a former faculty member in the Master of Nonprofit Leadership Program at Seattle University. Amy is a Board Member of the Washington Women's Foundation and Vice President of the Cedarmere Foundation Board of Trustees. Most recently, she served as the Interim Executive Director of The Community School of West Seattle.

After a robust search and interview process that included public town halls, the Intiman board of trustees is thrilled to begin working with Amy as she guides the move to Capitol Hill and prepares the theatre to resume production in the fall.

"When finalizing the hiring decision, our board was drawn to Amy's strong financial management and nonprofit leadership background and her broad education experience. We felt she will best complement our team, bringing new skills to the table that will help Intiman reach the next stage," says Board Chair, Jasmine Mahmoud.

Amy took over this role from Interim Managing Director, Josef Krebs, of arts consulting firm Scandiuzzi Krebs, who served in this capacity for 14 months. During that time, the company focused on strategic planning for the future and board growth. After a year of preparation, the company is proud to welcome the next full-time leader in this role.

Intiman recently announced a partnership with Seattle Central College that will include a home for the theatre's operations and productions at the Broadway Performance Hall and Erickson Theatre, as well as launch a new Associate of Arts Degree emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice. The theatre plans to resume production at their new location in November 2021 and will make program announcements in early summer. INTIMAN.ORG