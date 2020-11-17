Indigenous People Festival Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Perspective
Seattle Center Festál: Indigenous People Festival celebrates the unique cultures of Native people in our region through traditional and contemporary performances and perspectives. It also offers a vision for the future guided by Indigenous knowledge and excellence. The festival streams starting at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov 20, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 21 at https://www.facebook.com/events/349170063036381.
Indigenous People Festival presents four separate events over the two days within a theme "Seattle is Native Land." A performance-based segment features local Native performers including drag, dance, music and more. A virtual concert highlights top Native artists. Panel discussions focus on Black and Native solidarity and Indigenous creatives. Here is the complete program schedule (with tribal affiliation):
Friday, Nov 20
6 p.m. Seattle is Native Land-The Performance
- Hoop Dance, Ryan YellowJohn (Shoshone Bannock/Quechan)
- Traditional Dance, Suquamish Tribe Song and Dance Group
- Aerial Performance, Jasmine Manuel (Laguna Pueblo/Hopi)
- Drag Performance, Hailey Tayathy (Quileute)
- Dance Performance, Mackenzie Neusiok (Coharie)
- Musical Performance, Lacey Stevenson-Warrior (Dena'ina/Gros Ventre/Alutiiq)
8 p.m. Everywhere is Native Land-The Concert
- Headliner: Quinn Christopherson (Athabaskan/Inupiat)
- Supaman (Apsáalooke)
- Ghost Horse (Pawnee/Athabaskan)
Saturday, Nov 21
1 p.m. Black Lives Matter: Black and Native Solidarity Panel
- Kiesha Erwin (Urban Nîhithaw (Woods Cree Nation), band member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band/Jamaican)
- Amber Starks (Afro Indigenous, Muscogee (Creek)/Shawnee/Yuchi/ Quapaw/Cherokee Descent)
- Azie Dungey (Pamunkey Indian Nation/Black)
3 p.m. Indigenous Creatives: Native Podcasters Panel
- Alice Qannik Glenn (Alaska Native Iñupiaq)
- Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation)
- Tommy Pico (Kumeyaay)
Learn more at: https://www.sihb.org/2020/11/seattle-is-native-land-2020-indigenous-people-festival.