Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indigenous People Festival Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Perspective

Article Pixel

The festival streams starting at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov 20, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 21.

Nov. 17, 2020  

Indigenous People Festival Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Perspective

Seattle Center Festál: Indigenous People Festival celebrates the unique cultures of Native people in our region through traditional and contemporary performances and perspectives. It also offers a vision for the future guided by Indigenous knowledge and excellence. The festival streams starting at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov 20, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 21 at https://www.facebook.com/events/349170063036381.

Indigenous People Festival presents four separate events over the two days within a theme "Seattle is Native Land." A performance-based segment features local Native performers including drag, dance, music and more. A virtual concert highlights top Native artists. Panel discussions focus on Black and Native solidarity and Indigenous creatives. Here is the complete program schedule (with tribal affiliation):

Friday, Nov 20

6 p.m. Seattle is Native Land-The Performance

    • Hoop Dance, Ryan YellowJohn (Shoshone Bannock/Quechan)
    • Traditional Dance, Suquamish Tribe Song and Dance Group
    • Aerial Performance, Jasmine Manuel (Laguna Pueblo/Hopi)
    • Drag Performance, Hailey Tayathy (Quileute)
    • Dance Performance, Mackenzie Neusiok (Coharie)
    • Musical Performance, Lacey Stevenson-Warrior (Dena'ina/Gros Ventre/Alutiiq)

8 p.m. Everywhere is Native Land-The Concert

    • Headliner: Quinn Christopherson (Athabaskan/Inupiat)
    • Supaman (Apsáalooke)
    • Ghost Horse (Pawnee/Athabaskan)


Saturday, Nov 21
1 p.m. Black Lives Matter: Black and Native Solidarity Panel

    • Kiesha Erwin (Urban Nîhithaw (Woods Cree Nation), band member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band/Jamaican)
    • Amber Starks (Afro Indigenous, Muscogee (Creek)/Shawnee/Yuchi/ Quapaw/Cherokee Descent)
    • Azie Dungey (Pamunkey Indian Nation/Black)


3 p.m. Indigenous Creatives: Native Podcasters Panel

    • Alice Qannik Glenn (Alaska Native Iñupiaq)
    • Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation)
    • Tommy Pico (Kumeyaay)


Learn more at: https://www.sihb.org/2020/11/seattle-is-native-land-2020-indigenous-people-festival.



Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!
  • Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Alice Ripley's Virtual Concert!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!