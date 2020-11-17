Indigenous People Festival Offers Music, Creation, Culture And Perspective

Seattle Center Festál: Indigenous People Festival celebrates the unique cultures of Native people in our region through traditional and contemporary performances and perspectives. It also offers a vision for the future guided by Indigenous knowledge and excellence. The festival streams starting at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov 20, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 21 at https://www.facebook.com/events/349170063036381.

Indigenous People Festival presents four separate events over the two days within a theme "Seattle is Native Land." A performance-based segment features local Native performers including drag, dance, music and more. A virtual concert highlights top Native artists. Panel discussions focus on Black and Native solidarity and Indigenous creatives. Here is the complete program schedule (with tribal affiliation):

Friday, Nov 20

6 p.m. Seattle is Native Land-The Performance

Hoop Dance, Ryan YellowJohn (Shoshone Bannock/Quechan) Traditional Dance, Suquamish Tribe Song and Dance Group Aerial Performance, Jasmine Manuel (Laguna Pueblo/Hopi) Drag Performance, Hailey Tayathy (Quileute) Dance Performance, Mackenzie Neusiok (Coharie) Musical Performance, Lacey Stevenson-Warrior (Dena'ina/Gros Ventre/Alutiiq)



8 p.m. Everywhere is Native Land-The Concert

Headliner: Quinn Christopherson (Athabaskan/Inupiat) Supaman (Apsáalooke) Ghost Horse (Pawnee/Athabaskan)





Saturday, Nov 21

1 p.m. Black Lives Matter: Black and Native Solidarity Panel

Kiesha Erwin (Urban Nîhithaw (Woods Cree Nation), band member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band/Jamaican) Amber Starks (Afro Indigenous, Muscogee (Creek)/Shawnee/Yuchi/ Quapaw/Cherokee Descent) Azie Dungey (Pamunkey Indian Nation/Black)





3 p.m. Indigenous Creatives: Native Podcasters Panel

Alice Qannik Glenn (Alaska Native Iñupiaq) Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation) Tommy Pico (Kumeyaay)





Learn more at: https://www.sihb.org/2020/11/seattle-is-native-land-2020-indigenous-people-festival.

