Improvise Your Evening With The EDGE Improv At BPA June 1st

Improvise your evening: Dinner in Winslow. The EDGE at BPA. Dessert or drinks after the show! Celebrate a night out on Bainbridge Island The EDGE Improv delivers imagination on demand, divined spontaneously from audience suggestions. Enthusiast Molly Wagner is hooked on The EDGE "because it's unpredictable and extremely humorous." Get your monthly laughter fix with The EDGE June 1!

The EDGE Improv relies and thrives on audience participation, and those attending have witnessed some wondrous and sidesplitting happenings on the BPA stage - from troupe members prancing and dancing in a tribute to The Rockettes, to a presentation of "Madame Butterfly" with troupe members flitting about as cocoons, to the "Hallelujah Chorus" in the original Lithuanian, to generation of an island-wide power outage by hurling a twig at the electrical lines, and ad-lib portrayals of the wackiest scenarios.

Troupe members include Ken Ballenger, John Ellis, Todd Erler, Cynthia Lair, Susan MacPherson, Bhama Roget, Andrew Shields, Chris Soldevilla, and Matty Whitman. Visit The EDGE at www.theedgeimprov.com and www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

Don't miss The EDGE Improv on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at BPA. Patrons are requested to arrive no later than 7:20 p.m. prior to each performance. Tickets, $16 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA's 1st Saturday Teen Tickets are $5 per person at the BPA Box Office on the night of the show. Teen Tickets cannot be pre-booked and are subject to availability. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





