HARPER LEE'SÂ TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRDÂ Tickets Go On Sale For The Portland Premiere Engagement At Keller Auditorium

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Monday, August 8 at 10AM for the premiere Portland engagement at Keller Auditorium from October 18 - 23. Tickets will be available at www.BroadwayinPortland.com.

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Portland as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch in summer 2022. A production in London's West End is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor, and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The National Tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Accessible seating is available for all performances.

Assistive listening devices available for all performances at the coat check.

Access services are offered as follows:

American Sign Language interpreted - Thursday, October 20 at 7:30pm

Audio Description - Friday, October 21 at 7:30pm

Open Caption - Sunday, October 23 at 6:30pm

Broadway in Portland management is continually assessing the changing guidelines, artist contracts, and local government updates. We reserve the right to require health and safety protocols for all performances, including mask requirements for all patrons regardless of vaccination status. â€¯We will proactively communicate any change in health protocols with advance notice.

If you feel sick, have any of the following symptoms, or if you have tested positive for COVID-19, we request that you do not attend any performances:

ï‚· Cough

ï‚· Sore throat

ï‚· Shortness of breath

ï‚· Trouble breathing

ï‚· Fever or chills

ï‚· Loss of smell or taste

Additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Broadway in Portland is a partnership between Portland Opera and Broadway Across America.