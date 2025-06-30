Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Returns with Queer Religious Parody WHAT IN GAY HELL?! This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 28: What in Gay Hell?! comes to Theatre Off Jackson for two nights only, July 18 and 19, in a no-holds-barred queer take on religion, puppetry, and the fine art of sacrilege.

This edition of Fussy Cloud is bigger, louder, and gayer than ever—featuring a lineup of puppetry, drag, shadow theatre, and irreverent storytelling that pushes the boundaries of divine and depraved.

Night One – Friday, July 18 at 8:00 PM

A classic slam-style variety show with an unholy communion of short-form acts by queer and allied artists. Performers include Miss Ruby Ross, Scary-Ann, Jawbone Puppet Theater, Treasure Trove, Mikki Ulaszewsk, Cat Aceto, and Miss Texas 1988. Expect puppets, sinners, saints, and some truly hellbound hilarity.

Night Two – Saturday, July 19 at 8:00 PM

Features two full-length queer puppet epics:

Unraveling by Shadow Girls Cult: A cinematic shadow puppet dreamscape exploring grief, longing, identity, and queerness through stunning live visuals using 200+ handmade puppets and experimental light play.

Church of the Auntie Christ: A glam gospel drag-puppet revival starring Miss Texas 1988 as a wayward Christian lost in a glitter-drenched queer congregation. Come for the communion, stay for the homoeroticism.

Doors open at 7:30 PM. Night One runs 90 minutes; Night Two runs approximately 2 hours.

Location: Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Want (suggested: $15–$25) and are available at click4tix.com/fussycloud.

More info at linktr.ee/fussycloudpuppetslam

Note: This event is for mature audiences only. Content includes adult themes, religious satire, and unapologetic queerness. Not safe for conservatives or Karen from the church group.

