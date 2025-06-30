 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Returns with Queer Religious Parody WHAT IN GAY HELL?! This July

Two-night puppet cabaret at Theatre Off Jackson includes drag, shadow puppetry, and full-blown blasphemy.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Returns with Queer Religious Parody WHAT IN GAY HELL?! This July Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 28: What in Gay Hell?! comes to Theatre Off Jackson for two nights only, July 18 and 19, in a no-holds-barred queer take on religion, puppetry, and the fine art of sacrilege.

This edition of Fussy Cloud is bigger, louder, and gayer than ever—featuring a lineup of puppetry, drag, shadow theatre, and irreverent storytelling that pushes the boundaries of divine and depraved.

Night One – Friday, July 18 at 8:00 PM
A classic slam-style variety show with an unholy communion of short-form acts by queer and allied artists. Performers include Miss Ruby Ross, Scary-Ann, Jawbone Puppet Theater, Treasure Trove, Mikki Ulaszewsk, Cat Aceto, and Miss Texas 1988. Expect puppets, sinners, saints, and some truly hellbound hilarity.

Night Two – Saturday, July 19 at 8:00 PM
Features two full-length queer puppet epics:

  • Unraveling by Shadow Girls Cult: A cinematic shadow puppet dreamscape exploring grief, longing, identity, and queerness through stunning live visuals using 200+ handmade puppets and experimental light play.

  • Church of the Auntie Christ: A glam gospel drag-puppet revival starring Miss Texas 1988 as a wayward Christian lost in a glitter-drenched queer congregation. Come for the communion, stay for the homoeroticism.

Doors open at 7:30 PM. Night One runs 90 minutes; Night Two runs approximately 2 hours.
Location: Theatre Off Jackson, 409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Want (suggested: $15–$25) and are available at click4tix.com/fussycloud.
More info at linktr.ee/fussycloudpuppetslam

Note: This event is for mature audiences only. Content includes adult themes, religious satire, and unapologetic queerness. Not safe for conservatives or Karen from the church group.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos