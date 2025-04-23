From The Top Invests $200K In Teen Classical Musicians

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a time when arts education is underfunded and access remains unequal, From the Top is making a different kind of investment – in the next generation of classical musicians. The country's largest platform for young classically trained artists has announced 21 recipients of its 2025 Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Awards. Selected from over 200 applicants nationwide, these pre-collegiate musicians will each receive up to $10,000 to support advanced musical training – from instrument purchases and audition travel to private lessons and summer program tuition. Award recipients are also featured on the organization's flagship radio show, performing alongside host Peter Dugan. Now in its 25th season, the program airs on more than 200 radio stations nationwide.

Beyond the airwaves, From the Top seeks to fill gaps in classical music training, giving young musicians practical experience and leadership training. Through a four-week online intensive, each recipient designs a community engagement project, explores music's potential to drive social change, and learns about the multiple career avenues available for musicians today. Awardees also join a growing cohort of diverse young people from across the country, supported by a network of industry professionals with a genuine desire to empower young musicians.

“From the Top makes long-term investments in the arts,” said Gabriel Campos Zamora, Principal Clarinet of the Minnesota Orchestra. “When I received the grant in 2008, it was instrumental to my career. I was finally able to buy my first clarinets and audition for college programs, which I would not have had the resources to do on my own. I also discovered a network of compassionate mentors who were eager to see me succeed. Their knowledge and leadership prepared me to take the next steps in my classical music career, and I'm delighted that this transformative award continues to change lives.”

From the Top's longstanding partnership with the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has been one of the most impactful collaborations in From the Top's history. Since the program's establishment in 2005, over $4 million has been granted to 429 remarkable young artists striving to attain excellence in music despite financial barriers. The award is used to help offset the often prohibitively expensive costs of studying classical music at a high level, offering these driven musicians a better chance of succeeding in a highly competitive art form – and fulfilling Jack Kent Cooke's vision of enabling promising students with financial need to develop their talents.

“The exceptional artists supported by this award are changing the face of classical music,” said From the Top Executive Director Gretchen Nielsen. “We're proud to give them the tools, mentorship, and visibility they need to thrive in a competitive field. This program invests early – and the careers of our alumni show just how far that support can go.”

The impact of this award reaches far beyond its recipients. As alumni like Cliburn finalist Clayton Stephenson, Avery Fisher Career Grant winner Sterling Elliott, opera singer Samantha Hankey, harpist Angelica Hairston, violist Matthew Lipman, and Latin Grammy nominee Daniela Santiago Martinez rise to prominence, they send a powerful message to the next generation: you belong here, too. When young artists see themselves reflected onstage, they're more likely to envision – and pursue – a future in music. In a news cycle often dominated by crisis and conflict, this is a story of possibility – one that reminds us what's still working, and what's still worth investing in.

2025 Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Awards

Brahin Ahmaddiya, 17 • Clarinet

Drexel Hill, PA

Zaylyn Bain, 17 • Percussion

De Leon, TX

Aiden Bower, 17 • French Horn

Jacksonville, FL

Mauricio Garcia de Jesus, 18 • Trumpet

Mexico & Interlochen, MI

Jorge Cruz-Hernandez, 16 • Bassoon

Hoffman Estates, IL

Rebekah Esper, 16 • Harp

Novi, MI

Enli Flores Pan, 17 • Flute

Flushing, NY

Zoie Glosson, 15 • Euphonium

Houston, TX

Corey Gutierrez, 18 • Saxophone

Houston, TX

Nicholas Kim, 16 • Cello

Fort Lee, NJ

Mikael Malmgren, 18 • Trombone

San Diego, CA

Malik Muhammad, 16 • Composer

Chicago, IL

Sophia Nam, 17 • Viola

Fort Lee, NJ

Jacob O'Toole, 18 • Double Bass

Kansas City, MO

Abigail Regua, 18 • Violin

Philippines & Idyllwild, CA

Nicholas Rossi, 17 • Saxophone

Corpus Christi, TX

Devin Spaulding, 17 • Trombone

Tomball, TX

Maria Telesheva, 16 • Accordion

Eugene, OR

Alexander Vakov, 17 • Oboe

Henderson, NV

Sydney Vance, 15 • Percussion

Philadelphia, PA

Cristian Vasquez, 18 • Tuba

Jacksonville, FL

Comments