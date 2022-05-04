FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM Returns To The Theatre Off Jackson

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 22 comes to Theatre Off Jackson this month! Performances are May 20 and 21 at 8pm.

It's been two and a half long years since we've been in the theatre. And while we've enjoyed entertaining you via zoom in the meantime, right now we're looking forward to sharing puppet stories with you in person again. Please consider joining our parliament of talented puppeteers from the Pacific Northwest for some creative and quirky puppet variety cabaret.

We and Theatre Off Jackson want you all to be safe and comfortable, so bring your mask, plus vax proof and ID or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hrs of the show. One performance will be filmed for later streaming.

Hosted by Tootsie Spangles*

Artists Scheduled to Appear:

Brzezinski & Schap (NY and Boston)

Dust in Your Eyes

Kettlehead Studios (PDX)

Man Who Plays with Dolls*

Tim Giugni, Teatro Calamari (PDX)

Trivia Puppet Company

Vox Fabuli Puppets

West of Roan

Works of Gina's

Zoo Pack Puppets

*indicates an artist new to Fussy Cloud

Produced in Association with Theatre Off Jackson. Funding made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network. Fiscally sponsored by Shunpike.

website: https://www.facebook.com/FussyCloudPuppetSlam/

Tickets: PWYC

Recommended for ages 18+

https://click4tix.com/FussyCloud

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/582915216178258/582915226178257