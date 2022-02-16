El Sueño Features Diverse Dance Groups in 'Artists at the Center' Performance

Artists at the Center, a year-long slate of performances featuring up-and-coming artists to celebrate the recent opening of Climate Pledge Arena, offers unique and varied performances during 2022 at the Seattle Center.

El Sueño presents a combination of four free performances by different dance groups in support of marginalized communities in the Seattle area at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at The Armory. The lineup consists of West African dance group, Gansango Music and Dance, Indian dance group Rangeela Dance Company, Folklorico dance group Bailadores de Bronce, and hip-hop dance group Kontagious Performing Company.

"With my artwork, my company and my dancing, I feel a responsibility to spotlight the people who made it possible for me to be where I am today," founder and director Alicia Mullikin said. "So, through El Sueño, my goal is always to spotlight marginalized communities. This particular event provides a platform for others to see Black, Indian, Mexican and African dance forms."

Founder and director Alicia Mullikin curated the string of dance groups which will each share two pieces. The groups will also explain the significance of their dances to provide context and meaning behind their art to the audience.

El Sueño means "the dream," which Mullikin named the dance company after as a playoff on the American dream. Mullikin's family immigrated to the United States, and she aims to create a safe space for people with similar backgrounds to explore dance as a means of community engagement, healing and empowerment of marginalized communities.

The combined performances will run for about one hour.

Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken partnered to create Artists at the Center. The program features free pop-up performances on Seattle Center grounds through September 2022. It hosts music, dance, theatre, and multi-disciplinary performances, presented by individual artists and performance groups based in the Puget Sound region.

For performance schedules, details, and to learn more about the artists, visit Artists at the Center. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call (206) 684-7200.