Cherdonna Shinatra Brings Her Favorite Things To Intiman Cabaret

herdonna's Favorite Things will play five shows at the Intiman Cabaret, April 16-20. Created by and starring Cherdonna Shinatra, the dancer, comedian and drag chanteuse brings her unique brand of avant-garde antics to this all-new show created exclusively for the Intiman Cabaret. Audiences will be “bombarded and dematerialized” as Cherdonna doles out her favorite things through run-on sentences and story derailments.

Jody Kuehner aka Cherdonna Shinatra uses dance, drag, theater, camp, feminist traditions, absurdity and subversive commentary to make art. She has performed on countless stages around the city, including a sold out run at On the Boards last year. Sari Breznau and Wade Madsen will also appear in the show. Breznau is a musician who was formerly part of Circus Contraption, and Madsen is a local performer and dancer. Additional creatives include Janelle Abbot (costumes), Matt Starritt (sound), and dramaturgical support from Maggie L. Rogers, Shannon Steward, and Woody Shticks.

“Audiences can expect all of the great things I get Cherdonna into. There's of course singing, storytelling, dancing and with laughing and drinks and fun songs,” says Kuehner. “And nostalgia is coming up big in this show for me as I am now in my forties and I find myself nostalgic for some of my younger days and younger things.”

The Intiman Cabaret transforms the Erickson Theater into a 21+ venue with table and bar seating, and cocktail lounge service throughout. Audiences enjoy world-class performances, while enjoying a delicious drink delivered right to their seat, including signature craft cocktails and NA drinks designed by Life on Mars.

