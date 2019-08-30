Celebrate The Independence Of Latin American Countries At Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, noon to 9 p.m., Saturday Sept. 14 and noon to 6 p.m., Sunday Sept. 15. Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias observes Latin American independence in ways that remind us all of the indomitable spirit of freedom.

"Fiestas Patrias," meaning "Patriotic Holidays" or "National Holidays" in Spanish, commemorates the independence of Latin American countries, many of which celebrate their national independence days in the month of September. The festival highlights the history of these communities while taking pride in the new generations of Latinos that now call the United States home, with live performances of dance and music, art, activities for the family and authentic dishes. Enjoy tastes of Mexico City foods such as tortas, tamales, gorditas, pambazos and huaraches at food vendors. See cooking demonstrations of dishes like pozole, tamales and chile rellenos presented by Baja Taco, a local family-owned restauranted located in West Seattle.

In the Armory Lofts, guests can explore two art exhibits. ¡VIVA! Latino/a Visions is a display by local Latinx artists and "Murales, No Muros" an exhibition sponsored by CNDH Mexico, UNAM Seattle-PAME and Sea Mar that features photos of actual murals on buildings in Mexico and Guatemala that capture the life of migrants who were detained on the border of Mexico and the United States.

Explore the annual health fair with informational booths for vital health screenings, cholesterol and glucose checks, health education, oral health, WIC/MSS services, behavorial health, insurance enrollment, Sea Mar assisted living and nursing services, cancer prevention and hearing exams. Educational activities for children include Nolan the Inflatable Colon.

For full schedule and more information, visit the Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias website: http://seattlefiestaspatrias.org/, or Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/seamarchc

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with Sea Mar Community Health Centers. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit seattlefiestaspatrias.org , and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





