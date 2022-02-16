Casting Announced For THE BOOK CLUB PLAY At Village Theatre

Located in both Issaquah and Everett, WA, professional regional theatre company Village Theatre today announced casting for the second production in its 2022 Welcome Back season, The Book Club Play, from one of the most produced playwrights in the world Karen Zacarías (Just Like Us; Legacy of Light; Native Gardens).

With direction by locals Arlene Martínez-Vázquez (Intiman: Native Gardens) and Jéhan Òsanyìn (Seattle Rep teaching artist), The Book Club Play will run in Issaquah from March 2-April 3 and in Everett from April 8-May 1; single and season tickets for either location can be purchased now through the Village Theatre Box Office at (425) 392-2202 or online at VillageTheatre.org.

The Book Club Play follows a group of people whose book club is the subject of a famous documentary filmmaker. The members of the club differ in perspective, race, sexual orientation, and viewpoint on the world so completely, that their colliding assumptions also create a ripe environment for the comedy. With novels that audience members of all ages will recognize, this is a comedy that everyone can love, and a booklover will adore.

"The Book Club Play follows this charming group of friends as they read and are changed by the literary canon. We were really drawn to this material because of its ability to bring audiences together to laugh in a time that has been marked by uncertainty and sorrow. It's our hope that audiences will get so excited about discussing books with friends that - if they've made it out of the pandemic without starting or joining a book club - they might just pick up a book, gather a group of friends, and be changed by literature. Through joy and laughter we hope our audiences accept the invitation to make space for their full humanity," Directors Arlene Martínez-Vázquez and Jéhan Òsanyìn said.

Zacarías, a Latina playwright, is one of the most produced playwrights in the nation having written Just Like Us, Native Gardens, Destiny of Desire, and more. The Book Club Play has been called "A delightful, fresh comedy" by Talkin' Broadway and Molly Smith, Artistic Director at Arena Stage said "The Book Club Play is a dangerous comedy about community, loving books, high and low culture, and the absolute terror of group dynamics."

The cast of Village Theatre's production of The Book Club Play is made up of six local actors including Maya Burton (Strawberry Theatre Workshop: Our Country's Good), Marquicia Dominguez (Seattle Rep's Public Works teaching artist), Nik Doner (Washington Ensemble Theatre: Dance Nation and Dirty), Lauren Paris (Village Theatre: "Welcome Home, Holiday Concert"), Richard Nguyen Sloniker (Village Theatre: The Mousetrap; Seattle Rep: Dry Powder), and Arlando Smith (ACT Theatre: A Christmas Carol).

Village Theatre joins area performing arts organizations in requiring masks and proof of full vaccination (2 weeks following final dose) against COVID-19 or a lab-based negative COVID test (PCR test within 72 hours for all attendees 5 years and older. This is in line with county and state mandates. Patrons should also provide proof of identity when attending performances to ensure a safe and successful return of the greater Seattle area arts scene. Patrons will be required to adhere to this policy in order to attend. For more information, please visit Village Theatre online here