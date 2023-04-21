Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL

Performances run May 5–June 4, 2023.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy). Set in the Fremont neighborhood, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Lydia and the Troll is the second World Premiere musical by Justin Huertas that has premiered at Seattle Rep. The first production, Lizard Boy, was first produced in 2015 and opened to rave reviews, including performance and production accolades from local critics and the regional theater awards. It has since gone on to perform around the world and premieres Off-Broadway this June.

"The excitement around Lydia and the Troll has been building since it was originally part of The Other Season in 2017," says Seattle Rep Artistic Producer Kaytlin McIntyre. "Lydia has had quite a journey since the original workshop with a pandemic cancellation, a virtual concert, and more - this homegrown show about a local colossal statue is one that Seattle Rep audiences have been waiting for. We're looking forward to sharing this magical synth-pop musical from Justin, Steven, and Ameenah with all of Seattle."

Additionally, Lydia and the Troll will feature Music Production and Additional Music by Steven Tran, Scenic Design & Projection Design by Bryce Cutler, Costume Design by Danielle Nieves, Lighting Design by Robert Aguilar, Sound Design by Erin Bednarz, Puppeteering/Puppet Design by Guy Garrison, and Hair and Wig Design by Cherelle Guyton.

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (June 2, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix for which teenagers can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Seattle Rep will also host a Composer and Theatemarkers Speed Networking Event and Post-Show Actor Talk and on May 25, ASL-interpreted performance on May 27, Open Captioning on May 4, and more.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.




