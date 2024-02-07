Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount

NOIR is the winner of 2 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards for Best Lighting Design and Best Dance Production.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Can Can's NOIR with a special 15% Off Early Bird Special that is only available until February 11.

As spring blossoms, NOIR takes center stage in a world of mystery, sensuality, and intrigue. Prepare for an immersive journey into the shadows as Can Can transforms the theatre into a stunning visual playground. Inspired by the directors of consummate Film Noir classics, such as Fritz Lang, Orson Wells, and Alfred Hitchcock, NOIR basks in otherworldly special effects, AI-generated projections, dramatic lighting, and a feast of technological feats built to tickle the senses! Can Can's riveting revue, NOIR returns to make the winter frost melt away.

NOIR is also the winner of 2 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards for Best Lighting Design and Best Dance Production.

Step away from the ordinary, and join the nocturnal psychedelic celebration. Prepare for an immersive journey into the shadows as Can Can transforms the theatre into a mysterious visual playground. Inspired by the directors of consummate Film Noir classics such as Fritz Lang, Orson Wells, and Alfred Hitchcock, NOIR is doused with sensuality and bathed in intrigue. With its sumptuous dance and otherworldly special effects, AI-generated projections, dramatic lighting, and a feast of technological feats built to tickle the senses, NOIR is sure to make the winter frost melt away.

About Can Can Culinary Cabaret

With over 10,000 shows spanning 19 years, Can Can presents multimedia productions with original music, visual media, and apparatus that feature multi-genre entertainment including dance (classic, modern, cabaret, burlesque), acrobatics, vocal performance, and comedy. Can Can has also been recognized with numerous awards over the years including Best Date Night Spot, Best Theatre Company, and Best Place to Take Visitors from The Seattle Times' Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards in 2023. In addition, several of its original productions have won awards from the BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards including accolades like Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, Best Dance Production, Best Ensemble, Best Direction, and Best Choreography. Can Can features world-class entertainment paired with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Often imitated, never replicated, Can Can is Seattle's best-kept secret.




