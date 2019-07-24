Cafe Nordo's Annual Pressure Cooker Is O SUCCULENT! -- A Gamer Fantasy

This August, for one weekend only, Café Nordo's Culinarium transforms into The Lava Kingdoms, populated with cactus folks, scorpions, vegetarian nuns, and a crusade through the desert before dessert. O Succulent! was inspired by a single D&D session and is directed by Butch Alice (She Kills Monsters, The Show is Made of Lava). In this experimental work, gaming truly becomes immersive, complete with map, dice, and dinner. The show runs August 22 - August 26 and tickets are available now.

"The audience helps with puzzels, riddles, and remembering facts about the desert, geology, cactus' to solve mysterious locks and obstacles," said director Butch Alice. "They are an active part of the adventure helping Professor Archie McDinklethorn and Sister Sandwich save the day!"

O Succulent! is the fourth play workshopped in Café Nordo's annual Pressure Cooker initiative. Pressure Cooker exists to give emerging local artists the opportunity to work in the Nordo sandbox of theater and food with a limited budget and serious time constraints. Created as an incubator for new works, the Pressure Cooker format invests in innovation of producers, writers, and directors, cultivating work that bends genres of dinner theatre and performance, and pushes the limits of experimental theatre. Selected artists receive rehearsal time, feedback sessions, stage construction aid, marketing assistance, menu development, technical staff, and access to the Culinarium.

Theatrical Credits: Playwright: Butch Alice and Anya Knees Director: Butch Alice Menu Design: Erin Brindley Musical Director: Josh Zimmerman Actors: Alexei Cifrese, Jordan Michael Whidbey, Kelly Johnson, Visage Legs LaRue, Casey Bowen, Liam White Set Design: Tristan Warner Costume Design: Cherelle Ashby, Jonelle Cornwell Properties: Alea Tran Lighting Design: Kenrick Fischer Puppetry: Matthew Posner

Tickets: $65.00 includes the performance and a prix fixe menu. Beverage and cocktail service additional. *Suitable for audiences 18 and older Online Box Office: bit.ly/OSucculentNordo







