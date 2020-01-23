Book-It Repertory Theatre Presents THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Book-It Repertory Theatre's landmark 30th season continues with The Turn of the Screw, adapted from the 1898 horror novella by Henry James. Adapted by Rachel Atkins and directed by Carol Roscoe, this production will dive into the darkest corners of James's most famous and haunting story, asking audiences to question who they trust and whose version of events they believe. This will be Book-It's first production under the leadership team of current Artistic Director Jane Jones and Incoming Artistic Director Gus Menary. The Turn of the Screw plays February 12 - March 8, 2020 (Opening/Press Night on Saturday, February 15) at The Center Theatre.



In this classic ghost story, a young governess is charged with the care of the angelic Flora and Miles. Soon, however, two sinister and supernatural specters cast a shadow over the trio. These ghastly visions are trying to possess the children, yet only the governess perceives the threat. In this house full of secrets and terror, it falls to her to drive out these phantoms. When all you fear goes unwitnessed, how do you know what is real and what are mere manifestations from your own mind?



Says director Roscoe, "At almost any given moment, what's happening onstage could be normal, explicable behavior. But as we learn the circumstances surrounding these characters - their isolation, their trauma, the ways in which they interpret the world - our perspective shifts."



As The Turn of the Screw is often read as an exposé of Victorian female hysteria, Book-It's all-female cast brings a new perpsective to this issue of gendered socialization. The cast includes Nabilah S. Ahmed as Miles/Ensemble, Rheanna Atendido as Flora/Ensemble, Shannon Lee Clair as Miss, Bridget Connors as Mrs. Grose/Ensemble, and Amy Driesler as Douglas/Quint/Ensemble.



With assistance from set designer Pete Rush, lighting designer Peter Maradudin, sound designer Robertson Witmer, costume design by Melanie Burgess, and properties design by Robin Macartney, Book-It's take on the infamous Bly Manor will prove a warped and claustrophobic world where very little is as it seems. Alyssa Kay is the intimacy and fight choreographer, Annika Bennett is the dramaturg and Marianna de Fazio is the dialect coach. Performance tickets range from $20 to $50 with group rates available. $20 tickets will be available to students during the entire run with valid school ID. Purchase at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tues. through Fri., 12p.m. - 5p.m., located in the outer lobby of The Center Theatre at the Armory, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You