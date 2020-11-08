Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Northwest Will Present Film of THE NUTCRACKER

The film will screen on December 5.

Nov. 8, 2020  

Olympia's Ballet Northwest will present the premiere of "The Nutcracker Film" at the Washington Center.

The film, created with current health and safety guidelines in place, features the beautiful professional sets, luxurious costumes and top notch dancing audiences throughout the South Sound have come to know and love.

A reduced number of socially distanced seats are available for each showing, with extensive health, safety and sanitizing measures in place.

Or, to purchase a DVD, visit www.balletnorthwest.org.

The film will screen on December 5. Purchase tickets at https://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/the-nutcracker-film-1/.



