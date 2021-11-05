ArtsWest to Reopen With New Musical WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE

In its world premiere, Justin Huertas' latest musical WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE will play at ArtsWest from November 26 through December 26, with ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright directing.

Loosely adapted from the 16th century Filipino epic poem Ibong Adarna, playwright-composer-lyricist Justin Huertas returns to his Lizard Boy roots with a sweet and intimate musical adventure. When you're the youngest sibling in a family of secret warriors who for generations have protected Seattle from monsters and demons, living up to your Lola's expectations is, in a word, daunting. Adarna's mistakes were cute at first, but when they begin to cost her family more than she ever imagined, she must decide what she would sacrifice to save them.

"I can't imagine a better way to open our new season and come back together in live performance after 20 months apart," says Wright. "Justin has created a beautiful, original story about family, identity and growing up, with some of the most incredible music I've heard him write. The way we're presenting it captures all the things that make live theater so unique, celebrating its roots in the simple act of storytelling. It's perfect for families, perfect for the holidays, and perfect for anyone who adores the mind and imagination of Justin Huertas."

Brilliantly told in a two person singer/songwriter/storyteller style, WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE stars composer/lyricist Justin Huertas (Winner, 2015 Gregory Award - Best New Play (Lizard Boy) Nominee, 2019 Gregory Award - Best New Musical (The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion.), alongside Rheanna Atendido (HEAD OVER HEELS).

The Creative Team features Properties Master Jessamyn Bateman-Iino, Costume Designer Janelle Kimbrough, Lighting Designer Ryan Dunn, Scenic Designer Lex Marcos and Stage Manager Jasmine Lomax.

Cast

Justin Huertas - Diego

Rheanna Atendido - Adarna

Creative Team

Mathew Wright - Director

Jessamyn Bateman-Iino - Properties Master

Janelle Kimbrough - Costume Designer

Ryan Dunn - Lighting Designer

Lex Marcos - Scenic Designer

Jasmine Lomax - Stage Manager

WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE plays November 26 - December 26, 2021 at ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116. Tickets ($15-$120) available online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206-938-0339, or at the box office Thursday - Friday 4 - 7pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm