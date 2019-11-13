A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS is Returning to the Seattle Public Theater

It's a Christmas miracle, Yippie Ki Yay! After a full sold-out run in 2018, The Habit's A Very Die Hard Christmas returns to Seattle Public Theater. Created by the comedy writers that have had Seattle in stitches for years, this musical parody borrows from the iconic film and promises lots of action, 80s jokes, smooth soft rock jams, and snarky German terrorists. Performances run November 29 - December 28, 2019 and tickets are on sale now.

For years the debate about if Die Hard constitutes a classic Christmas story has raged on around the dinner table and director Mark Siano has decided to take it to the stage. "People who think Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, are just clearly wrong. Die Hard is already a big part of many people's holiday traditions, that's why they come in droves to see this parody."

A Very Die Hard Christmas is penned by The Habit Comedy's lead writer Jeff Schell (Chaos Theory, Indy Jones, The Final Cut, The Habit) and directed by Mark Siano (Bohemia, Indy Jones, Seattle Vice, Twister Beach, Soft Rock) with music by John Kranz (Modern Luv, Seattle Vice, Soft Rock) and featuring a cast of new faces and old favorites.

CAST:

John McClane - Jason Marr

Hans Gruber - Rebecca Olson

Holly Gennaro - Helen Roundhill

Sgt. Al - Bob Williams

Hienrich/Fist Toes/FBI/Musician - Troy Lund

Ginny - Tayler Lynn

Karl - Hisam Goueli

Ellis - M. Keala Milles Jr.

Theo - Ronnie Hill

Takagi/FBI Agent Johnson - David Hsieh

The Fixer - Sue Slakter

Narrator - Mark Siano

Terrorist Number 5: John Kranz

THEATRICAL CREDITS:

Music Director - John Kranz

Stage Manager - Noël Parkinson

Director - Mark Siano

Writer - Jeff Schell and The Habit

Production Design - Ron Darling

Production Sound and Design - Rob Witmer

Properties Design - Robin Macartney

Original Music - John Kranz and Mark Siano

PRODUCING PARTNERS:

The Habit Comedy and Marxiano Productions in partnership with Seattle Public Theater

Online Box Office: SeattlePublicTheater.org





