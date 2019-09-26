A Night Of Music & Cake Announced At The Rendezvous

Music, cake, and an evening of entertainment. After a sold out run of performances in July, Bon Appétit!The Julia Child Operettareturns to Belltown's historic Jewelbox Theater at The Rendezvous for five additional performances, to bake cake, and reminisce about one of the world's most talented chefs. "Julia Child is an icon." said director Jane Kaplan. "Her television show, as well as her cookbook, revolutionized the way Americans thought about cooking. We're thrilled to be sharing this show with Seattle audiences."

Written by Lee Hoiby and directed by Jane Kaplan, Bon Appétit!is based on Julia Child's ground-breaking televised cooking show. The 50-minute operetta stars Gregory Award Nominee, Anne Allgood(The Sound of Musicand Beauty and the Beaston Broadway) as Julia Child baking a cake onstage, and features host Julia Child Prud'homme, the grandniece and namesake of Julia Child, serving her favorite memories and stories of her great aunt to the audience. Joining them is musical accompanist Mark Anders(A Marvelous Party: The Noel Coward Celebration). The show will conclude with a slice of chocolate cake, lovingly created from Julia Child's original recipe, for each member of the audience.

For an additional fee, audiences can also attend a pre-show dinner at the theater. Each dinner is expertly crafted by one of Puget Sound's top chefs; and inspired by Julia Child and the show. Dinner is available as a 3 Course Prix Fixe for $50, or A La Carte. Pre-show dinners for September 29 and November 10 will feature Chef Zachary Pacleb of Brothers & Co. Chefs for other performances will be announced at a later date.

A decadent evening of savory delights, Bon Appétit!The Julia Child Operetta is onstage September 29, October 3, 7, 13, and November 10, 2019 all at 8:00PM. Tickets are limited and selling quickly. They can be purchased at The Rendezvous's website. For more information visit www.therendezvous.rocks. For dinner reservations, email reservations@therendezvous.rocks.





