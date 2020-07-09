5th Avenue Theatre Announces Virtual Awards Ceremony
The 5th is thrilled to announce that the company's annual celebration of high school musicals will be carry on in the wake of the global pandemic with a streaming event called The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards ROADTRIP: Celebrating High School Musicals Across Washington State, premiering at 7 PM on July 17 on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/5thave) and rebroadcast at 7 PM on July 18.
The 2019/20 high school musical theater season was slated to be a record-breaker for The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards, a Tony Awards-style ceremony recognizing the achievements of high school theater programs state-wide, with 106 schools presenting a total of 126 productions. (A complete list of participating high schools is included at the end of this document.) But as the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic drew into sharper focus, more than half of those productions were cancelled before they ever had the opportunity to take the stage.
"This has truly been a landmark year and we wanted to honor all of the work done, whether it made it onto the stage or not," said Director of Education and Engagement Orlando Morales. "We made the choice to suspend the 'awards' portion of the event this year in favor of a state-wide public celebration with live elements. Just as this pandemic has hit arts organizations in a way that will take years to recover from, high school arts programs have also been hit particularly hard. We want to use this event as a way to tip our hats in honor of each student and educator's caring devotion to creative collaboration and the power of the arts."
"This is also an opportunity for us to examine the reality that too many schools in our state cannot afford to have a consistent drama or arts offering for their students-most often in communities which are predominantly BIPOC," Morales said. "In lieu of cancelled performances, some schools deal with the total absence of any kind of drama program-and this is unacceptable. As we send our thoughts and empathy out to schools that have had to cancel performances, let's also renew our commitment to making quality theater education available to every student in every school in Washington State."
While the traditional awards portion of the ceremony is suspended this year, the celebration will not pass without some recognition. Along with traditional Special Honors including Student Achievement, Educational Impact, Parent Support, Community Engagement, and Outstanding Educator, The 5th has asked educators and program directors to nominate a high school senior who has achieved excellence in their high school career to be recognized with a Senior Spotlight Special Honor.
Another beloved 5th Avenue Theatre Awards tradition that will be upheld is the famous opening number inviting all schools to represent their programs in a unified number celebrating the unabashed joy and elation of high school musicals. The opening number this season will be "Beautiful City" from Godspell and will feature more than 100 students as they "shout out" their high schools.
The 5th Avenue Theatre is grateful to Wells Fargo for their long-standing partnership as title sponsor of this program over the past 15 years. "Despite an incredibly challenging year for students, The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards honorees continue to impress and amaze with their dedication, resilience, and creativity," said Stephanie Wall, Wells Fargo Community Relations Manager for the Pacific Northwest. "We are so thankful for The 5th Avenue Theatre's efforts to keep students engaged with the arts. We thank and applaud all the parents, teachers, mentors, and community members who rally together to support our youth."
The 5th could not maintain and continue a program as extensive as this one without the generous support of Wells Fargo, the long-standing sponsor of The 5th Avenue Awards for the past 15 years. In 2019, Wells Fargo invested $4.5 million in grants to hundreds of Washington nonprofits, schools and community organizations that address local needs. Beyond corporate philanthropy, Wells Fargo's 2,800 employees in Washington recorded 29,000 volunteer hours in 2019 to support nonprofits and causes important to them. Wells Fargo serves customers through a network of 188 banking, mortgage and investment offices, and 245 ATMs, in more than 70 communities across the state
The 2019/20 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Participant Schools
An asterisk (*) indicates that at least one 5th Avenue Theatre Awards evaluator was able to see the school's production on stage.
Aberdeen High School
AC Davis High School
Archbishop Murphy High School*
Arlington High School*
Auburn High School*
Auburn Mountainview High School
Auburn Riverside High School
Bainbridge High School
Bellarmine Preparatory School
Bishop Blanchet High School
Blaine High School*
Bothell High School
Burlington-Edison High School*
Camas High School
Capital High School
Cashmere High School*
Cavelero Mid High School
Cedarcrest High School
Chelan High School*
Chiawana High School*
Clarkston High School
Decatur High School
Eastlake High School*
Eastside Catholic High School
Eatonville High School*
Edmonds Heights K-12*
Eisenhower High School*
Ellensburg High School*
Enumclaw High School
Everett High School
Federal Way High School
Ferndale High School*
Forks High School
Franklin High School
Friday Harbor High School*
Gig Harbor High School
Glacier Peak High School*
Grandview High School
Hanford High School*
Harrison Preparatory School
HM Jackson High School*
Hockinson High School*
Holy Names Academy
Hoquiam High School*
Inglemoor High School
Juanita High School
Kalles Junior High School*
Kamiak High School
Kentridge High School*
Kentwood High School
Klahowya Secondary School
Lake Stevens High School*
Lake Washington High School*
Liberty Bell High School
Liberty High School
Lynden Christian High School*
Marysville Getchell High School
Marysville Pilchuck High School
Meadowdale High School
Mercer Island High School*
Monroe High School*
Moses Lake High School*
Mount Rainier High School
Mount Si High School*
Muckleshoot Tribal School
Newport High School*
Nooksack Valley High School*
North Creek High School*
North Mason High School
Olympia High School
Omak High School
The Overlake School*
Pasco High School*
Peninsula High School
Prairie High School*
Puyallup High School*
Redmond High School*
River HomeLink*
Rogers High School*
Sammamish High School
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences*
Sequim High School
Shorewood High School
Skyline High School
Skyview High School*
Snohomish High School
Southridge High School
Stadium High School*
Stanwood High School
Sultan High School*
Sumner High School
Sunnyside High School*
Tacoma School of the Arts
Tahoma High School*
Thomas Jefferson High School
Timberline High School*
Tumwater High School
University High School
Walla Walla High School
Wenatchee High School*
West Valley High School*
WF West High School*
Woodinville High School*
Yelm High School*
Zillah High School