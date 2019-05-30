Whose Line Is It Anyway? Live At The Fringe

Believe it or not, one of the greatest TV shows of our time recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and what better way to commemorate than with a live Fringe extravaganza at Underbelly's McEwan Hall - for the full month!

Following a total sell-out run in Edinburgh two years ago, including extra shows, as well as sell-out runs at the London Palladium and The Royal Albert Hall, Clive Anderson once again takes the reins as many of the original cast members reunite in this now legendary live version of the iconic improvisational TV smash hit.

Devised by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, Whose Line took over the UK's prime-time TV slot on Friday nights and went on to repeat its success stateside with America versions on ABC and the CW network.

The stellar line-up from the world of improv this year includes Greg Proops, Mike McShane, Stephen Frost, Richard Vranch, Tony Slattery, Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke, with other special guests to be announced.

No two shows will ever be the same! No points awarded will ever make any sense! Book now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets: www.underbellyedinburgh.com





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You