WHO DO YA LOVE? THE OFFICIAL KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND MUSICAL To Get Edinburgh Fringe World Premiere

Who Do Ya Love? the Official KC And The Sunshine Band Musical: to have its World Premiere at Assembly George Square Studios, Studio One, 31 July – 25 Aug 2024 (not 12 & 19), 16:50 (17:50)

The musical features Music and Lyrics by Harry Wayne Casey and a Book by J. F. Lawton. Directed & Choreographed by Lisa Stevens

Inspired by the early years of singer, songwriter, producer and musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC), Who Do Ya Love? follows KC at the start of his journey to global superstardom with his group KC and The Sunshine Band. This feelgood musical transports the audience to 1970's Miami and celebrates the music, friendships and relationships that helped KC find his true self and create the signature ‘Sunshine Sound', a blend of Disco, Funk, R&B and more, that continues to inspire artists from all genres and fans of all ages today. Developed with Harry Wayne Casey and written by J. F. Lawton (Pretty Woman: The Musical), this world premiere is packed with over 20 of the band's most iconic hits including ‘Give It Up', ‘That's The Way (I Like It)' and ‘Get Down Tonight', performed by a cast of eight including West End stars Paige Fenlon (Pretty Woman) and Fionán O'Carroll (Rocky Horror Show, Urine Town), and is full of nostalgia, humour and infectious music from a landmark cultural movement.

Harry Wayne Casey said, “There's something infectious about dance music and the way it allows people to escape from the world and find themselves at the same time. I'm excited to share this show we've created with audiences in Edinburgh, from the generations who were there with me in the 70s, to younger ages who just know me from the hits on the radio, in the movies or on TV shows. Everyone can connect to the music. We just wanted to bring that nostalgia to the stage and I wanted to show people at the Fringe a little bit more about who I am. For me, this is about telling the story of what helped shape my dreams into reality. It is a sample of life and emotions among four good friends in the early 70's. After all these years, the music has allowed me to tell that story. Enjoy the music, the magic, the musical!"

KC and The Sunshine Band were one of the biggest bands of the 70s and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. The band's achievements include a Grammy award for Album of the Year in 1979 as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, five number one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, four UK top 10 singles and in 1975, became the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since the Beatles in 1964. A true household name, they have been featured at every major sporting event in the world including the Super Bowl, the NBA and the Kentucky Derby, not to mention nearly every wedding, birthday and bar mitzvah party.

J. F. Lawton is a writer, director and producer of over a dozen feature films. His feature credits include Pretty Woman, Under Siege, Mistress, Blankman, The Hunted, Chain Reaction and DOA: Dead or Alive. He has been nominated for a BAFTA, a Writers' Guild of America Award and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Dramatists Guild, Inc. For Broadway and the West End, Lawton co-wrote the book for Pretty Woman: The Musical. His published works include Cosmic Ray's Celestial Revival, The Last Writer, Princess of Rodeo Drive and his latest novel is Silver: Treasure Island Revisited.

Lisa Stevens is an internationally acclaimed, Emmy-nominated choreographer and director. She was inducted into UNESCO's CID, the leading organization recognizing excellence in dance worldwide. She has received an Emmy nomination for Dreaming Of A Jewish Christmas and accolades from the Broadway World Awards for West Side Story, The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins and Spamalot. Other honors include a NYMF Award of Excellence for Common Grounds, Ovation Awards for Xanadu, Spamalot, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and multiple nominations from the Canadian Theatre Critics Awards, Betty Mitchell Awards, and Jessie Richardson Awards. Notably, she was Associate Choreographer for the Olivier Award-winning Bombay Dreams. Stevens choreographed the U.S. Tour of Bombay Dreams and spent six years with Disney Theatrical on High School Musical and its sequel. She also worked on Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 with productions in the U.K. and U.S. Her regional work includes new musicals like Cutman, First Wives Club, Oswald and The Little Prince, as well as classics like Guys & Dolls, Grease, and Footloose. She directed and choreographed the Victory Ceremonies at the 2010 Winter Olympics and has written and directed Bollywood musicals Tauba Tauba and Shakalaka Bombay.

Who Do Ya Love? Is produced by ATG Productions, CTK Enterprises for Harry Wayne Casey, Gavin Kalin Productions, LPO and Dudley Hinton Productions.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 8+

Assembly George Square Studios, Studio One, George Square, EH8 9LH

31 July – 25 Aug (not 12 & 19), 16:50 – 17:50

Previews 31 July – 1 Aug: £9

Fri – Tues £16.50 (£15.50 concs)

Weds – Thurs £15.50 (£14.50 concs)

www.assemblyfestival.com | 0131 623 3030

