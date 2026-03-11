Max Davidson Returns to Edinburgh Fringe with Interactive Show STRANGERS

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What are you thinking?... Max Davidson already knows! Following two successful sell-out US tours, and a Fringe run with Tess Tregellas (Betches Media, 245k followers on Instagram) in 2025, magician and mentalist Max Davidson is set to make his return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, with his solo show Strangers.

Audiences can expect an interactive mind-reading show, with Davidson memorising the names of every audience member, guessing your phone password and your childhood memories, and even stopping his own heartbeat. Each night the show is a unique creation, because it's made up of the audience's thoughts - and there's a mind boggling finale that changes every night. A full-time magician performing nationwide, Davidson specialises in mentalism - whether that be guessing someone's password, discovering their star sign, or even solving a Rubik's cube while blindfolded.

Davidson has performed at the world-famous Magic Castle, Caesars Palace, and the Chicago Magic Lounge, and been featured in the New York Times. He is also a keen endurance sportsman with 11 marathons and an Ironman to his name. Davidson states that no matter where he performs, he understands that 'ultimately, we crave the opportunity to create memories with the people we love.'

Strangers is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6th - 30th August at 17:40 (60 mins), Just The Tonic at The Subway, at Just The Tonic Legends (venue 27).

