VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For Lori Hamilton's NORTH STAR at Edinburgh Fringe

Lori Hamilton is offering a sneak preview of her new show North Star (or what I listened to instead of my intuition) ahead of this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Check out the trailer video below!

It's about how Lori decided to pack away her family baggage and take the bumpy road to happiness.

Known by her mom as "the child who ruined my life" it follows the New Yorker on a long trail featuring lousy lovers and dysfunctional relatives - there were downs, more downs and (eventually) some ups.

The one-woman show is full of insight, humor, song and dance; featuring quirky characters including Lori's Bohemian great-grandma and a guardian angel on probation due to a poker problem.

Directed by the award-winning Sean Daniels the music is from a line-up of Broadway musicians.

The July 14 special LiveStream/Zoom event will feature footage of a workshop version of the play after which viewers can ask Lori (or any of her characters) questions.

They include:

Lori

Her guardian angel (on probation for a poker problem)

Her Bohemian great grandmother (she's from Bohemia - not Boho)

Lori's Midwest Ex-Mother-in-Law

Sign up on the Facebook events page or go to the show website at https://northstar-theshow. com.