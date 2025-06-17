Theatre 118 Aims to Create, Entertain and Inspire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An innovative new cultural collective is making a dramatic bid to create affordable theatre for all in the heart of Glasgow.

From the outside, 118 Osborne Street looks like any other office, but inside there is a creative oasis which is flourishing within a world of grey concrete and gleaming metal.

In one colourful corner of the building is an inspirational space used by Theatre 118 – a groundbreaking, grassroots company which aims to produce cutting-edge plays and open up opportunities.

It is next to the famous mural of Billy Connolly created by John Byrne – which is apt as both titans of Caledonian culture would no doubt approve of its mission to create a hub of artistic activity in an environment of mutual support and co-operation.

Theatre 118 is proud to present 'Play of the Week' – its first season of new, one-act plays being performed throughout July 2025.

Audiences are invited to discover a fresh, original tale every week, ranging from comedy to drama and everything in between, performed by fabulous theatre actors.

Tickets are affordable at £10 (or Pay What You Can), but the best way to enjoy the shows is a season pass for £30 – entitling you to see all four plays with a 25% discount. You can buy tickets from https://theatre118.com

The inaugural Play of the Week line-up for July 2025:

3-5 July – 'Fools on a Hill' , written by Chris Patrick, starring Erin Scanlan, Ross Flynn and Colin McGowan

, written by Chris Patrick, starring Erin Scanlan, Ross Flynn and Colin McGowan 10-12 July – 'Madonna/Whore' , written and directed by Julie Calderwood, starring James Keenan, Gregory Bonnar and Sarah Pieraccini

, written and directed by Julie Calderwood, starring James Keenan, Gregory Bonnar and Sarah Pieraccini 17-19 July – 'Suicide, and Other Acts of Selfishness ', written by Kieran Lee-Hamilton, directed by Frodo Allan, starring Eli McFarland

', written by Kieran Lee-Hamilton, directed by Frodo Allan, starring Eli McFarland 24-26 July – 'Morning Star', written by Alan Muir and starring Derek Banner

Theatre 118 is run by a small collective, primarily the people behind two grassroots West of Scotland companies – Roughly Staged and Short Attention Span Theatre. The steering committee includes David Hewitson, Graham McDougall, Stephen Brackenridge, Tom Brogan and Karen Barclay.

It receives zero public funding – all profits are used to pay creatives and for the running/upkeep of the venue – allowing the volunteers to programme new work and facilitate other people using the space.

David Hewitson from Theatre 118 said: "We're delighted to present 'Play of the Week' – our first season of original, thrilling and thought-provoking productions. There will be four plays – performed four times a week, including Saturday afternoon and evening – throughout July.

"Audiences are in for a treat in a unique setting – in the company of fantastic, passionate creatives. We've tried to make sure tickets are kept affordable and the shows will be BYOB – so bring some drinks and some pals, and join us for this phenomenal season of new work from some of Scotland's most exciting theatre artists!"

David added: "Theatre 118 is heavily influenced by A Play, A Pie and A Pint at the Oran Mor and they've been consistently supportive of what we're up to. They absolutely led the way in making Glasgow a hub of new theatre-making, and I don't think we'd be doing any of this if they hadn't blazed a trail.

"Truly, the best thing about the theatre community in Glasgow is how friendly and nurturing everybody is – we've had a great deal of assistance from companies like Sleeping Warrior Theatre, Take Me Somewhere and the Tron Theatre – it really does feel like everyone is rooting for each other to succeed and to make stuff happen here.

"As well as allowing audiences access to first-class entertainment, Theatre 118 is on a quest to find, develop and support new voices – creating opportunities in an increasingly-challenging cultural environment. Please support us if you can."

Theatre 118 – 118 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5RP – is part of the Outer Spaces Network, a charity collaborating with artists, organisations and property owners to activate the nation's empty commercial spaces.

For more information, visit https://theatre118.com

Comments