The Famous Spiegeltent Opens This Week in Edinburgh

After nearly a decade away, The Famous Spiegeltent has made its long-anticipated return to its spiritual home in St Andrew Square. The world-renowned travelling venue opens its doors for an eight-week celebration of cabaret, music, magic, theatre, and variety performances, anchoring a 2025 season that marks the tent’s 105th anniversary.

The season begins with a nine-day residency from the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, presenting nearly 30 concerts from July 11–20, including performances by jazz violinist George Washingmachine, pianist Joe Webb, and trumpeter Colin Steele.

From July 23–August 31, The Famous Spiegeltent hosts the 21st birthday season of La Clique, the award-winning cabaret show that originated in the venue during the 2004 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Known for its fusion of circus, burlesque, and comedy, La Clique will feature returning favourites and new International Artists including Ursula Martinez, Captain Frodo, LJ Marles, Heather Holliday, and more.

Other highlights of the 2025 season include:

The Unfair Advantage (Aug 1–25): An immersive sleight-of-hand experience by magician Harry Milas, exploring the secrets of casino security in an intimate, contract-bound performance.

Les Misérables (School Edition) and Sweeney Todd (Aug 1–24): Two productions from Captivate Theatre, featuring student performers in abridged, high-energy stagings of the musical theatre classics.

Christine Bovill: Piaf Revisited (Aug 5, 12, 19): A return to her roots for the Scottish chanteuse, reinterpreting her acclaimed Piaf tribute.

Niki King: Time (Aug 11, 18): Two performances from the award-winning vocalist, exploring love, fear, and connection through original music.

Laurie Black: Deadly Synths (Aug 12, 19): A part-TED Talk, part-gig experience that charts the history of synthesizers and their influence on popular culture.

Sounds of Scotland, a strand running outside of the official Fringe programme and presented with Scary Biscuits Promotions, features one-night-only concerts from artists across genres:

Samba Sene & Diwan + Makossa (Jul 28)

Roseanne Reid + Fay Fife (Jul 29)

Adam Holmes & Guests (Jul 30)

Liz Jones & Broken Windows + Steve Ray Ladson (Aug 4)

Dean Owens & The Sinners (Aug 6)

The Filthy Tongues (Aug 13)

Main Street Blues (Aug 20)

Black Cat Bone + Kirsten Adamson & The Tanagers/The Marriage (Aug 26)

James Brown is Annie (Aug 27)

The venue’s return to Edinburgh coincides with two significant milestones: the 105th anniversary of The Famous Spiegeltent’s original construction in 1920 and the 21st anniversary of La Clique, its most successful house show.

“Leave your troubles at the gates to St Andrew Square and step into our world,” said creative producer David Bates. “After almost a decade away, we are delighted to return to Edinburgh, where it all began, to salute The Famous Spiegeltent’s legacy and its future.”

The full programme and ticket information for The Famous Spiegeltent’s 2025 season are available at famousspiegeltent.co.uk.