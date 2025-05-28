Tamar Broadbent to Bring PLUS ONE to the Fringe This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previously known for her funny songs about single life like Tube Ride of Shame, musical comedian Tamar Broadbent took some time away to get married and have a baby (and live in Amsterdam and sail around the world... but that's another story!) Now she's BACK with a brand-new show about pregnancy and new motherhood.

For Tamar ('Talented, bright and funny' - Michael Palin), motherhood has meant a lot of unexpected questions. What if your baby can't breastfeed, and you're in a hospital where saying 'Formula' is like saying Voldemort? What if you're usually a sensible person, but you still got accidentally brainwashed by the childbirth group that promised you the best method of pain relief was "breathing?" And, what if, after nine months, you can't imagine you could love anything more, but you also feel bereft that your belly button may never return?

Featuring 10 original songs by Tamar, performed live on the piano, including: 'A Mother's Place is in the Wrong!!!' 'I Tried Hard to Breastfeed, But It Sucked', 'Don't You Wanna Have a Natural Birth?!' and 'Alcohol, I'll Never Take You For Granted Again', Plus One is a hilarious and heartfelt look at how the world pressures women to have babies and then tries to persuade them they are doing every part of it wrong.

Tamar Broadbent: Plus One runs 7th -24th August and is a PWYW show on the Laughing Horse Free Fringe Festival - more details here

Tamar Broadbent is a comedian, writer and improviser. She won the Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Award, was nominated for Best Comedy at Fringeworld and was a Funny Women and Amused Moose Laugh Off Finalist. She has toured the world with her musical comedy shows, of which Best Life appeared at SoHo Playhouse NYC and then toured with Virgin Voyages in the USA from 2021-2023. She has appeared on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show and Fresh From the Fringe and has written for Sketchtopia.

Tamar is the only British woman to have ever been a main stage cast member at renowned US improv theatre Boom Chicago (alumni include Seth Meyers, Jordan Peele and Jason Sudekis). As an MC, she has hosted many large-scale events, including the Nordic Business Forum, with special guest George Clooney. TV credits include Doctors, The Bill and Lee Nelson's Well Funny People, and she has appeared on Comedy Central Online.

Plus One will have baby-friendly shows on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during its run at the Fringe.

